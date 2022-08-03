They arrived at 505 cases from monkeypox in Italy. The infection continues to develop almost exclusively among males (501) compared to only 4 cases among women, according to the latest bulletin of Ministry of Health.

“In specific environmental and epidemiological contexts, based on the assessments of the health authoritiesthe application of quarantine measures“. Is what we read in one circular of the Ministry of Health update of the situation on monkeypox, for the reporting of cases. “THE close contacts must be identified as soon as possible and informed of their exposure and the risk of developing infection “. For contacts with low risk exposures” it is possible to adopt the passive surveillanceself-check and inform your family doctor “.

“I asymptomatic contacts who adequately and regularly check their status can continue routine daily activities such as going to work and attending school (quarantine is not necessary) “, the Ministry of Health specifies in the circular. close contacts it is advised to avoid donating blood, cells, tissues, organs, breast milk or sperm while under surveillance. L’self-monitoring involves controlling fever (at least twice a day) or others symptoms such as headache, back pain, lymphadenopathy, or skin rash of unknown cause within 21 days of the last exposure. Also indicated to refrain from sexual activities for 21 days after the last exposure, hand and respiratory hygiene (cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, with disposable handkerchiefs to be disposed of correctly and wash hands often); avoid contact with immunocompromised people, children under 12 and pregnant women for 21 days after the last exposure; avoid close direct contact with animals, including pets, for 21 days after the last exposure.

“Local health authorities can choose to exclude preschool children from daycare, kindergarten or other group settings.” In the circular, signed by the director general for prevention Gianni Rezzafinally, it is specified that “specific indications on the vaccination strategy in Italy against monkeypox will be provided with subsequent publication”.

Il smallpox vaccine per monkeypoxaccording to what is learned from the Lazio Region, predicts a first dose and a booster to be given after an interval of 2-3 months. After the Institute Spallanzani he said he was ready to go, the Region specifies that it is waiting from the Ministry of the criteria for defining the audience, ie rules for recruitment and indication of age groups.

The Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome will be “soon ready to go with the smallpox vaccine for monkeypox and awaits the recruitment procedures from the ministry”. This was announced by the councilor for health of the Lazio region, Alessio D’Amato.

“Spallanzani has offered its willingness to be a regional reference center for vaccination for Monkeypox,” specifies the director general of the Spallanzani Institute of Infectious Diseases, “We have also offered our expertise, also with the contribution of the Associations, for a correct information campaign. We await the ministerial guidelines to which we are actively collaborating “, adds Vaia.