“smart” pens make it easier to administer insulin

There are four and a half million people with diabetes in Italy and one million take insulin several times a day and always having to keep their blood sugar levels under control. However, despite the availability of latest generation insulins, 80 percent of people with diabetes fail to reach the glycemic target necessary to avoid complications, often due to dosage errors and forgetfulness of drug administration.

In this article

Diabetes: “smart” pens for easier insulin administration

Today, however, technology is helping thanks to computerized and intelligent insulin administration devices, reusable and rechargeable smart pens. «Smart pens and apps dedicated to guiding the patient to identify the right dose of insulin, always supported by adequate therapeutic education, continuous glucose monitoring, turn out to be a great opportunity for people with insulin-treated diabetes» he explains Paul DiBartolo, Director of the Diabetology Unit of Ravenna, President of the AMD Foundation. Just in these days the company Novo Nordisk presents two smart pens that will allow people with diabetes to more easily manage glycemic control and therefore the disease.

Through the two devices, every time the patient performs an injection, information regarding the administered dose, the units taken, the time elapsed since the last administration, the time and date of all the injected doses (up to 800 doses, corresponding to at least three months of therapy) and flow control data; in addition, the pens can interface with different diabetes apps, such as FreeStyle LibreLink di Abbott, Glooko®, mySugr® by Roche and with management software used by healthcare facilities.

These new devices help patients better manage their therapy

«There is no doubt that the last decade has seen a real revolution in the therapy and treatment of diabetes: from the new insulins, to sensors, to insulin pumps, everything has contributed to making it simpler (or less difficult, if you like) to manage the disease and consequently the lives of people with diabetes» he comments Daniela D’OnofrioFounder and Director of the Diabetes Portal.

«It is not uncommon, in my daily experience, to doubt whether the dose of insulin has been administered or how much insulin for that particular meal. And this every day, 3/4 times a day, often generating anxiety. Then there are visits or in any case contacts with one’s GP and we all know how little visiting time is. We know that the “diary” is no longer used. Being able to download data and information with a click will allow the doctor to have a certain and reliable picture of the last few months. These new pens, therefore, will help people with diabetes to better manage therapyin a clearer and more aware way and at the same time will facilitate relations with one’s diabetologist”.