Smart working, extension within the company Contracts, renewals without reason – breaking latest news

Another 6 months of simplified smart working but only for fragile workers or with children under 14, and only in the private sector. However, everything is still suspended for public sector workers: for them, the extension will most likely only concern the frail, as the Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo has already clarified several times, explaining that “since the pandemic emergency has disappeared, there is no longer any reason for parents with children under 14 to extend facilitated access to smart working”. These are the latest innovations approved in the Labor decree being examined by the Senate’s Social Affairs Commission which on Tuesday will dissolve the last reservations linked above all to financial coverage, before the text arrives in the Chamber on Wednesday. For example, the extension of smart working to workers who are parents would cost between 18 and 30 million euros. Also in doubt due to cost problems is the contribution relief of up to 3 thousand euros for 3 years for newly hired carers or with a permanent contract proposed by the Five Stars and approved in the commission.

Next Tuesday, with an amendment to the rapporteur’s decree, the go-ahead for the reduction of taxation of fringe benefits will arrive, which until now was in the balance, again due to coverage problems. The Minister for Relations with the Parliament Luca Ciriani made it known that the government had found the 190 million euros necessary for coverage: «It was the will of the government and of President Meloni that fringe benefits were a disbursement not covered by any type of expenditure for the entrepreneur”. The threshold rises to 3,000 euros from the current 258, but the limit remains for workers with dependent children. However, the last hypothesis still remains to extend the measure concerning the benefits granted by companies to their workers to all employees without distinction by lowering the ceiling to 1,000 euros by adding 660 euros for each child. See also Record flu this year, in the number of patients and in duration: it will continue in April

There is also news for fixed-term contracts: within the first 12 months the reasons disappear, i.e. they can be extended or renewed freely, without the need for a reason. The audience of beneficiaries of the new inclusion allowance is then widening, which may also reach people being treated in the social-health services: in fact, an amendment by the Brothers of Italy has been approved which extends the allowance also as a guarantee «of the components in condition of disadvantage and included in treatment and assistance programs of the territorial social and health services certified by the public administration”. Not only.

Employable persons with children under 14 years of age will receive the inclusion check, the former citizen’s income, will have to accept open-ended offers only within 80 kilometers or 2 hours of travel by public transport. Applications for the inclusion allowance can also be submitted through the tax assistance centers in agreement with the INPS.

Another novelty concerns then the family record book through which to purchase babysitter vouchers (for “home care for children and elderly, sick or disabled people”), small housework (including “gardening, cleaning or maintenance work”) or for the payment of tutoring it can also be purchased in tobacconists in addition to the INPS website or post offices.