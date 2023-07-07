Smart Workout Solutions Startup EGYM Raises $225 Million in Series F Funding, Sets Sights on US Expansion and IPO

Munich-based smart workout solutions startup, EGYM, has successfully raised $225 million in a Series F funding round. The funding was led by Affinity Partners, a private equity fund based in Miami, Florida, and was founded by Jared Kushner, former Donald Trump adviser and son-in-law, who is now backed by Saudi funds.

Previous investors, Mayfair Equity Partners and Bayern Kapital, also participated in the capital injection. The raised funds will be used for several strategic purposes, including expanding into gyms throughout the United States, increasing corporate memberships at EGYM’s network of sports and wellness facilities, and advancing research and development projects. Additionally, the company has set its sights on an eventual IPO.

EGYM was founded in 2010 by Philipp Roesch-Schlanderer, the current CEO. The company has faced challenges over the years, including a difficult period during the Covid-19 pandemic, which posed a risk to its smart fitness solutions. However, EGYM has managed to generate significant revenues through two main business lines: smart hardware (including its own gym equipment) and smart software (such as apps and diagnostics for optimizing training with EGYM).

EGYM also operates an enterprise healthcare network called Wellpass, which boasts more than 2.5 million active users. Roesch-Schlanderer believes that promoting exercise and better self-care habits can lead to reduced dependence on medication and overall improved health. In 2022, the company reported revenues of $130 million, representing a 70% year-over-year growth. During the same period, the Wellpass network experienced a 100% growth.

Despite the challenges faced in the fundraising landscape, EGYM’s funding round stands as one of the largest ever achieved by a European startup. While AI startups have been in the spotlight recently, healthcare companies focusing on preventive care and innovative technologies have also enjoyed success. For example, Swedish startup Neko Health recently closed a 60 million euro funding round.

EGYM’s successful funding round puts the company in a strong position for growth and expansion, particularly in the lucrative US market. The company aims to double its overall revenue to $260 million by the end of 2023. As the road to an IPO becomes clearer, EGYM’s smart fitness solutions are poised to make a significant impact in the industry.

