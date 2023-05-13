Smartphone, be careful to charge it at night: it is a common mistake that causes great risks

Do you usually charge your device at night? You shouldn’t do it anymore: here are all the reasons that will make us change our minds.

Did you know that does it take about an hour and a half to recharge your mobile phone? A rather long interval of time, which pushes millions of people to prefer to charge their device overnight. On the other hand, we are so addicted to technology that we can’t go without it for over an hour in the day.

Although the convenience is undeniable, given that as soon as you wake up you have the possibility of finding the phone fully charged so that you can use it until the evening, when we will charge it again, it is necessary to underline how leaving your smartphone plugged in and charging for 8 hours means using 6.5 hours of extra energy which can be used elsewhere. An aspect, therefore, which perhaps not everyone pays attention to, but which has inevitable consequences: at the end of the month we are reduced to spending more than necessary.

The ‘bad’ surprises, however, certainly don’t end there. In addition to excessive consumption, there are other disastrous consequences that are best avoided. Which ones are they? Let’s discover them all together.

Why avoid charging your mobile phone overnight

Besides a waste of money and energy, leave your device charging when it is fully charged can shorten battery life. This means that the latter will no longer be able to hold the charge, or will no longer be able to hold it as before. But there are several steps you could take to avoid all of this.

Instead of putting your smartphone on charge overnight, one of the most obvious actions you can take is to opt for a daytime charge. If you’re at work and using your PC, simply bring the cable and recharge it by connecting it to the computer. When you’re at home, just do the same thing with your PC.

Although of course energy will be consumed, it will be much less than that used in the course of an entire night. In fact, in this way you will have the possibility to remove it from the charger as soon as the smartphone finishes charging, thus helping to extend its battery. Another habit you can adopt is to proceed to recharge as soon as you wake up. In this way, when you leave the house, you will have a sufficient charge, possibly able to last all day.

If you really can’t help but charge overnight, then we recommend buying a mobile phone charging timer that plugs into the wall. You can then set the timer and device it will stop absorbing energy after the set duration. Not bad right? However, if you are particularly respectful of the environment, you are aware of the fact that this gadget required resources and energy to be produced, so we personally advise you to recharge your cell phone during the day. It’s a small effort that we can start making, what do you think?