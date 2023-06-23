After smartphones, which have already adopted it for some time, many sites and numerous applications are also inserting the “dark theme”, i.e. white text on a black background, among their navigation options to the detriment of the “light theme”, i.e. black text on white background. In addition to winking at the design, this implementation was mostly designed to try to meet two different needs: save in terms of battery and not strain your eyes too much. Flying over the high tech issues, it is really better to prefer dark theme to light theme to protect eye health?

Smartphone: is it better to use the dark or light theme for the view?

«With the increasingly widespread and prolonged use of electronic devices, nowadays we often wonder which is the ideal and least harmful to the eyesight lighting mode to adopt, whether bright or dark. It is good to clarify the advantages and disadvantages of the two different methods», he intervenes Philip Cambieriophthalmologist of the St. Augustine.

The benefits of light theme (black text on white background)

«It has been demonstrated that reading black text on a light background is easier than white text on a black background, since definition and resolution improveas well as the comprehension skills and reading speed» continues the ophthalmologist. “This depends on the mechanism of pupillary constriction (miosis) which, by reducing the amount of incoming light, increases the depth of field”.

The advantages of the teadark ema (white text on black background)

«Conversely, reading on a dark background induces pupillary dilation (mydriasis) in order to let in a greater quantity of light, favoring a less visual fatigue» explains Cambieri. «This process, however, involves a loss of sharpness, especially in myopic and/or astigmatic subjects».

So which option to choose?

«In situations with good ambient light (daytime) it would therefore be preferable to use a light theme, while with low ambient light (evening/night) it would be more appropriate to activate a dark theme. This is because the clear luminous contrast between white light and the environment can lead to glare and visual discomfort», continues Cambieri.

«It should also be remembered that prolonged evening exposure to screens, especially in light mode but also in dark mode, can cause disturbances in falling asleep and sleep. In fact, visual overstimulation causes a concomitant cerebral hyper-excitation, which hinders a good night’s sleep», concludes the specialist.

