Keep your smartphone in your pocket during the day it might predict with accuracy the mortality risk for all causes at 5 years. How? Thanks to the passive collection of data related to suns 6 minute walk. This is highlighted by the UK Biobank study, published on PLoS Digital Healthconducted to evaluate how motion sensors could identify potentially dangerous states of health.

Passive movement tracking

People make very characteristic movements throughout the day, such as slowing down or stopping to catch their breath. Hence the researchers wondered if it was possible passively tracking people in their daily lives, but without using smartwatches or fitness trackers, so as to predict the current and future health status. “We have found that many common diseases, especially heart and lung diseasescongestive heart failure and COPDare linked to characteristic movements that can be used to predict their state,” explains the first author of the study Bruce darling, della University of Illinois a Urbana-Champaign.



I study

Previous studies have shown that i data from motion sensors of the phonewhich was carried by cardiopulmonary patients while performing a standard 6-minute walk test, are able to accurately predict lung function measured by spirometry. Likewise, they could accurately predict i oxygen saturation levels in cardiopulmonary patients, as well as transitioning levels of patient health status.

Based on this premise, Schatz and colleagues set out to determine whether motion sensors in phones could also predict motion sickness mortality from all causes. To do this they used data from the UK Biobank study, a large-scale database of genetic and health information relating to approx 500 thousand peoplein which 100,655 participants wore activity monitors with motion sensors on their wrists for 1 week.

From these monitors the researchers extracted sensor inputs, which are also present on currently available budget smartphones. Raw sensor data related to walking intensity was acquired through a 6 Minute Walking Test standard in the “everyday life” version.

The results

Passive collection of just 6 minutes of walking data by the motion sensors built into all smartphones was able to accurately predict the risk of all-cause mortality in participants at the UK Biobank study. “We wanted to see if we could find the equivalent of hospital walking tests using only the inputs that can be provided by a regular smartphone. – said Schatz, noting that the motion sensors of modern phones are able to capture the intensity of walking.

According to the researchers, thepredictive accuracy of the algorithm is comparable to that of other measurements measures of gait speed and pace, using physical walk tests and self-report questionnaires.

The smartphone in the cardiovascular field

From a clinical perspective, physical activity tracking via smartphone could help physicians better evaluate and monitor patients. For example, the data could be used to provide a continuous prediction of mortality for all causes at 6-month intervals in patients from a certain age onwards or in those who have obtained worrying results in the test.

The other area where smartphones could be useful would be assessing changes in health status in patients at risk, such as those with congestive heart failure or with COPD. But, according to Schatz, it will be especially useful in cardiovascular field.

“Cardiovascular disease is difficult to detect in everyday life without dedicated hospital visits. – She concludes – Screening is not perfect, but it can identify cases that would not normally be detected. Its likely greatest utility will be in detecting heart problems in patients who have lost their function in the recent past or in people who didn’t even know they had a problem.”

