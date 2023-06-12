Smartphone, you just need to use it half an hour a day to have this health problem The study is scary

A new study has found significant health risks associated with cell phone use. Let’s find out together what it is.

Making long cell phone calls; a vice of elders, a harmful habit of boys. Spilling the latest gossip of the condominium to your best friend for hours and hours; or on the contrary, tell the latest class gossip to your friends.

The use of the cell phone for long calls is not new, but the data from new scientific studies on its effects on health appear surprising. In fact, according to a new study, calls should be kept to a minimum in order not to have negative consequences for blood pressure and overall heart health.

In fact, according to new scientific information, made known in recent months, the risk appears when you remain on the phone uninterruptedly for more than half an hour a week. In particular, the pressure rises frighteningly.

Those who spend more than an hour a day on the phone risk even more, with serious health complications. The research comes from Guangzhou University, China.

The research team wanted to see if there was a link between calling and getting answers and high blood pressure. In this context, the health data of over 200,000 British adults were analyzed and information was collected on their mobile phone use through a questionnaire.

The (unfortunate) discovery: how calling on a cell phone damages the heart

The questionnaire administered included questions on how they received calls (via earphones, hands-free, in a ‘traditional’ way, etc.), how many hours a week they spent on their mobile phones and how. The research spanned a twelve-year period, making the connection between those who spoke on their cell phones for half an hour or more a week and a 12% increase in developing high blood pressure.

Translated day-to-day, this translates to being on the phone for 4 minutes and 17 seconds, a relatively low amount of time. On the other hand, those who spend an average of six hours a week on their cell phones run the risk of developing high blood pressure with a +25% higher probability. On the other hand, there do not seem to be any changes in the way in which the telephone is received; both at a distance and with the speakerphone, the percentages remain negative.

Professor Xianhui Qin, one of the protagonists of the study, stated that “it is the number of minutes people spend talking on their cell phones that most influences health risk; more minutes correspond to an increased risk”. In short, audio or written messages are better, through the many messaging apps available today.

