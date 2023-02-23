When you drive over a bridge yours smartphone it’s probably attached to the dashboard to give you directions, perhaps while broadcasting a podcast Wired. In the background, however, your device it is also collecting a series of accelerometric datawhich one day they might help diagnose problems with the same bridge you are crossing.

Each bridge has its own “modal frequency”, i.e. the way in which vibrations propagate through the structure to then arrive at the car and the telephone (even tall buildings, which sway with the wind or during an earthquake, have a modal frequency). “Stiffness, mass, length – all of this information affects the modal frequency – explains Thomas Matarazzo, civil and structural engineer of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the United States Military Academy -. If we notice a significant change in the physical properties of the bridgethen the modal frequencies will change”.

View more

Obsolescence remedy

In the United States, most bridges were built to support the growing popularity of automobiles after World War II, and today it is becoming old and unstable. In early 2022, a bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed — ironically — just hours before President Joe Biden was due to visit the city to talk about infrastructure. In 2007, another bridge collapse in Minneapolis left 13 dead and 145 injured, while in 1993, a railroad bridge collapse near Mobile, Alabama left 47 dead and more than 100 injured. Unfortunately, the collapse of bridges is an issue that concerns us, as demonstrated by the case of the Morandi bridge in Genoa.

To monitor for cracks, corrosion and other defects, some bridges are equipped with expensive sensors that detect changes in their modal frequency. But globally, the vast majority of these infrastructures – there are around 600,000 highway bridges in the United States alone – does not have these sensors. Bridge managers instead they rely on slow and laborious inspections.

Engineers therefore need a better way to monitor modal frequencies, possibly at low cost and in real time. In an article published last year in the magazine Nature Communications EngineeringMatarazzo and his colleagues explain how they used gods common smartphones inside passing cars to accurately estimate the modal frequency of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The researchers started with a controlled experiment, in which they collected data by driving across the Golden Gate Bridge with their smartphones perched on their dashboards. They knew all the variables: the type of car they were in, the speed, their location at any given time, and the exact location of the phones in the car. During the driving, phones collected data from their accelerometers, instruments that measure the movement, in this case the vibrations of the car. This allowed the researchers to accurately measure the modal frequency of the bridgewhich corresponded to the data collected by traditional sensors distributed throughout the structure.

After the scientists asked Uber to provide the accelerometer readings of its drivers on the Golden Gate: “I don’t know what kind of phone they have, I don’t know what kind of car they have, I have no idea how fast they are going”says Matarazzo. However, Uber’s data has also been able to accurately estimate the modal frequency. That’s because, while Uber’s data isn’t necessarily consistent — drivers use many different vehicles and phones — the Golden Gate Bridge is.

The weight of e-commerce

But while measuring a change in modal frequency can help ascertain that a bridge has a problem, engineers still need to figure out what causes it. It can prove to be a difficult task because even thenatural environment it can affect the frequency by changing the state of steel and concrete, for example as outside temperatures rise and fall. Matarazzo notes, however, that past research has shown that it is possible to isolate and account for these cues.

Every year the need for adequate monitoring is growing the thousands of aging bridges. Some facilities are far exceeding their originally projected life cycles, and all are now burdened with more and larger vehicles, such as the legions of trucks delivering our online orders. “It’s like asking an eighty-year-old to carry a bigger load than he carried when he was young – explains the engineer Nasim Uddin of the University of Alabama in Birmingham, who studies the use of smartphones to detect the modal frequencies of bridges -. That’s why bridges are collapsing everywhere. Unless you have a system like this, I don’t think we’ll be able to handle it.”.

Privacy and data ownership

If you are concerned about the idea that municipalities can start to record the location of your smartphone and the accelerometer data to monitor the bridges, according to Matarazzo you have nothing to fear. His team plans to use city vehicles, such as police cars, for data collection. Ride-sharing companies like Uber could provide data about their drivers, while logistics companies could allow researchers to draw on information from semi-trailers and other large vehicles.

Having said that, it is still possible to analyze information from ordinary cars as well. Vehicles are increasingly equipped with accelerometers, which provide data to active suspension systems, for example. “Vehicles are getting smarter”says Eugene O’Brien, a structural engineer at University College Dublin who monitors bridges but was not involved in the new study. However, O’Brien points out that there are privacy and data ownership issues to clarify: “There are problems with how to share data – how do you give it to the road manager to inform him about the condition of his infrastructure?” It could be necessary an agreement between the owners of the bridges and the vehicle manufacturerswho should ideally first seek the consent of motorists.

Cities could also develop systems for compensate motorists who decide to provide their data: those who contribute to the maintenance of the bridges, thus saving public money, could obtain a discount on the toll. “This gives you another advantage: ‘Io I rely on this bridge, but I’m also collecting data that will support it’ – explains Matarazzo -. This will help it function better today, tomorrow and for future generations.”.

This content originally appeared on Wired US.