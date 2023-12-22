Smartwatch health functions in the test: Not all values ​​can be relied on

The range of functions of smartwatches is now huge – not least in the area of ​​health monitoring. Providers advertise their smart watches for sleep analysis, cycle detection or blood pressure measurement, for example. We extensively tested whether the measured and calculated values ​​are reliable on three selected smartwatch models: an Apple Watch Series 8, a Garmin Venu 2 Plus and a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

The results show: The small devices can actually help you keep an eye on certain vital signs in everyday life. In some cases the clocks measure with astonishing precision. In some cases, however, the values ​​have a more orientating character. And in one discipline the smartwatches failed across the board in the test. The comparison shows which values ​​you can trust – and which you cannot.

Blut­druck­messung, Sauer­stoff­sättigung, EKG

The only smartwatch in the test that can measure blood pressure is the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. We tested them comparable to conventional blood pressure monitors. Unlike these, the watch does not work with an inflatable cuff, but rather determines blood pressure using light reflection.

Measuring oxygen saturation in the blood works in a similar way. All the watches tested have this health monitoring feature, but only one performed well.

Two watches in the test also offer an ECG function. We asked two cardiologists to give their opinion on whether the feature is useful to them in practice and what they can determine from the watch ECGs.

It fascinates me how much data the little computers on our wrists can collect about our health. In a few years, wearables such as smartwatches will certainly be an even greater part of preventive medical care. This comes with great responsibility for the providers.

Jonas Schönfelder, editor in the digital and technology team

Cycle tracking and sleep analysis

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro can measure skin temperature. According to providers, the watches can use this to determine fertile days. We also took a look at this family planning feature.

All three watches promise an analysis of sleep quality. We tested the sleep analysis of the smartwatches in comparison to a medical sleep measuring device. We found differences in detail between the models.

Calorie consumption, pulse measurement and pedometer

Unlike sports medical examinations, smartwatches cannot measure calorie consumption, for example when jogging or cycling, but can only calculate it based on other parameters such as age and heart rate. There are noticeable differences here. Interesting for runners: Only one model determines calorie consumption when jogging very well.

We are already testing other fitness functions such as pedometers, pulse and distance measurements in regular smartwatch tests. We also show these results from the three watches here in the test of the smartwatch health functions.

In the regular smartwatch test by Stiftung Warentest, we offer test results on communication functions, handling, stability and battery life of more than 100 smartwatches and fitness trackers – including the three watches examined here: Apple Watch Series 8, Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro . Therefore, in this test we only evaluate the health functions mentioned and do not give any further test quality ratings for the three watches.

Complex and independent tests

In order to be able to make serious statements about the smartwatch health functions, we put a lot of effort into it. For example, we went to Germany’s highest mountain, the Zugspitze, to find out how well the watches measure oxygen saturation.

For amateur athletes, we used a mask to determine the oxygen and carbon dioxide content in the air they breathed and compared the measured calorie consumption with the information provided by the smartwatches. And we compared the sleep analysis data determined by the watches using 16 test subjects with a reference device from sleep medicine. All details about our tests can be found in the How we tested section.