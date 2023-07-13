Smartwatch Technology Reveals Early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease up to 7 Years in Advance, Study Shows

New Study Shows Smartwatches Can Detect Parkinson’s Disease Years in Advance

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from the English Institute for Dementia Research (UKDRI) and the Mental Health Innovation Institute (NMHII) of Cardiff University has revealed that smartwatches could potentially detect signs of Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before symptoms appear. The study, published in Nature Medicine, offers new possibilities for early diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes for patients.

During the study, participants wore smartwatches that recorded their movements for a week. The data collected was then analyzed using artificial intelligence technology, which accurately predicted who among the participants would develop Parkinson’s disease, even years in advance.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a slow and progressive deterioration of motor functions. It is caused by the destruction of specialized cells in the brain that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter responsible for regulating movement. In addition to motor symptoms such as tremors and stiffness, Parkinson’s also often presents non-motor symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and cognitive problems.

Currently, the administration of symptomatic drugs is the primary form of therapy for Parkinson’s disease. However, these drugs do not cure the disease and can lead to complications over time. It is crucial to develop new treatments that respond to the needs of patients, and early diagnosis plays a critical role in achieving this goal. At the time of diagnosis, patients may have already lost a significant number of dopamine-producing neurons.

The study’s findings highlight the importance of early detection and the development of new diagnostic tools, such as specific biomarkers. Researchers hope to identify biomarkers through blood tests and potentially use smartwatches as a tool to alert individuals of potential risk. The accumulation of the protein alpha-synuclein in the brain is one such biomarker that could serve as an early stage indicator and a potential therapeutic target.

While surgical therapy, such as deep brain stimulation, can be helpful for advanced cases of Parkinson’s, ongoing research is exploring innovative forms of treatment. Monoclonal antibodies against alpha-synuclein and vaccines stimulating antibody production against the protein are being investigated. Cell therapy, namely stem cell transplantation, is also being studied for advanced cases of the disease.

The foundation associated with actor Michael J. Fox, who has been living with Parkinson’s since the age of 29, recently announced funding for a project that focuses on a vaccine against alpha-synuclein. Another research initiative led by the University of Oxford is exploring the role of ubiquitins, proteins that signal the body’s clean-up cells, in removing alpha-synuclein.

The results of this study provide hope for early detection and improved treatment strategies for Parkinson’s disease. By utilizing smartwatches and artificial intelligence, researchers have unlocked new possibilities for identifying individuals at risk before they display any symptoms. This breakthrough could revolutionize the future of Parkinson’s disease management and pave the way for better therapeutic interventions.

© breaking latest news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

