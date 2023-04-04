Home Health Smartworking, if you work from home in your pajamas you risk a lot for your health
Major mental health risks for those who work in pajamas during smartworking. Let’s see better what can happen.

Although the pandemic emergency has passed, many have continued to work from home in smartworking. Research has shown that agile working can lead to serious health problems.

Working in pajamas is harmful to health / Ilovetrading.it

There are those who love it and those who hate it. During the Covid for many it has become a need. The smartworking divides the world of workers: there are those who love to work from home and those who, on the contrary, need to stay in the office among their colleagues. In many countries this way of working is customary. For Italy it was a novelty that was not exactly welcomed with open arms. Often, in fact, those who work in smartworking never take a break and even skip their lunch break. The convenience of being able to do everything from home can lead to working well after hours.

There is another little-considered aspect of smartworking: self-care. If going to the office obliges, in a certain sense, to dress at least formally and wear make-up, working from home can encourage laziness and many people risk spending the whole day in pajamas.

Smartworking: here are the risks of working in pajamas

Smartworking has innumerable advantages both for workers – who don’t have to spend hours in the car or on public transport to reach the office – and for the environment: fewer cars on the road means less pollution.

Even in smartworking you have to dress as if you were going out / Ilovetrading.it

However it was found that smartworking can cause serious health problems. Not so much the physical health as the mental health of those who work from home would be affected. Especially if they work in pajamas. An Australian research conducted in 2020, during the first lockdown, has submitted 163 researchers from the University of Sydney to some tests to understand the levels of productivity and mental health during smartworking.

The study found that 59% of those who used to work all day in their pajamas, they complained more of mental and psychological illness compared to those who, on the other hand, also dressed at home as if they had gone to work outside. It is not certain that the reason for the decline in mental health is attributable solely to pajamas, it is not excluded that other factors may have also influenced. However it has been noted that even in hospitals patients who dress themselves have a higher mood than those who stay in their pajamas all day.

Also there is to consider that working from home also means moving less and be tempted to eat more. In fact, working in smartworking, we have the refrigerator a stone’s throw away. Therefore, in addition to the mental health issues we highlighted above, remote working could indirectly also promote overweight and obesity which can lead to diseases such as cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes.

