Home Health Smell: from memories to sexual attraction it is only a matter of the nose
Health

Smell: from memories to sexual attraction it is only a matter of the nose

by admin
Smell: from memories to sexual attraction it is only a matter of the nose

Throughout history, the sense of smell seems to have been the most underestimated sense because it is strongly linked to instinct and the “animal” part of man. Yet, the art of perfume dates back to time immemorial: in Ancient Egypt, fragrances were used as sacred mediators between the gods and the earthly world. Going on with the years, however, or rather with the centuries, philosophers and scientists have not focused so much on our nose although it is a fundamental organ and directly connected to the most ancient areas of our brain, to the limbic system, to the amygdala, a gland that manages emotions, in the hippocampus, a structure linked to memory.

See also  An old age without ailments? Your dog will take care of it

You may also like

The Municipality of Pisa grants a school gymnasium...

Ministry of Health, withdrawn batches of a well-known...

Charlene of Monaco betrays Charles Leclerc and wears...

What does it mean if you have a...

Lung cancer, immunotherapy has encouraging effects even in...

what it is, what are the risks and...

a new study demonstrates its harmfulness

“The damage improves after 9 months”

Elections 2022, Pregliasco: “I am Health Minister? Nice...

Death of Queen Elizabeth, this is how the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy