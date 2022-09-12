Throughout history, the sense of smell seems to have been the most underestimated sense because it is strongly linked to instinct and the “animal” part of man. Yet, the art of perfume dates back to time immemorial: in Ancient Egypt, fragrances were used as sacred mediators between the gods and the earthly world. Going on with the years, however, or rather with the centuries, philosophers and scientists have not focused so much on our nose although it is a fundamental organ and directly connected to the most ancient areas of our brain, to the limbic system, to the amygdala, a gland that manages emotions, in the hippocampus, a structure linked to memory.