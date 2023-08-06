Home » Smelling fragrances while we sleep boosts brain performance |
Smelling fragrances while we sleep boosts brain performance

date 2023-08-06

Smelling fragrances while we sleep helps the brain stay fit. The news comes from the University of California. Researchers have found that they improve connections between brain areas responsible for memory and decision making. You can read the results of this study in the scientific journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Smelling fragrances stimulates memories

We have a lot of scientific evidence demonstrating that thesense of smell is the only one of the five senses directly connected to memory circuits. After all, we have all had the experience of having memories by smelling a food, a flower or a perfume linked to the vicissitudes of our life. Loss of smell is often linked to a loss of neurons as well. It is no coincidence that about 70 neurological disorders have the loss of this sense as a symptom.

Smelling fragrances while we sleep: the American experiment

The researchers working at the California research center carried out an experiment, involving about forty men and women aged between 60 and 85 years. The experts divided the participants into two groups. The first was able to smell seven different perfumes a week through a diffuser every night for two hours. The fragrances chosen were those of orange, eucalyptus, lavender, lemon, peppermint, rose and rosemary. The second group could only smell small doses of these perfumes.

The performance of the brain improves significantly if it gets used to sleeping while smelling fragrances

The research team then subjected the volunteers to neuropsychological tests to compare their memory, verbal learning, planning and attention switching skills. The tests were carried out before the experimentation and immediately after. The experiment lasted for six months.

The results would leave no room for doubt. Those who belonged to the first group had an exponential 226 percent improvement in performance compared to the second group. The researchers also found that they slept better, especially from the most restful part of sleep.

Several studies have shown how exposure to fragrances improves neuroplasticity of the brain. Loss of smell often precedes neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia. Brain scans have confirmed a significant loss of both gray and white matter in the human brain.

