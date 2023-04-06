A recent study has highlighted the connection between armpit odor and effects on the brain: smelling your own armpits calms the mind, but is it true?

As we well know, the smell has a remarkable power over our mindand involves certain effects on our brain. Not surprisingly, there are various branches of phytotherapy and alternative medicines, based precisely on the breath of certain aromas and smells, such as aromatherapy for example. Each smell corresponds to an image.

Smells affect ours cognitive functions, stimulate the memory, evoke sensations and memories, give disgust or well-being. In short, the sense of smell it is a fundamental sense for daily life. But researchers have discovered an incredible thing, resulting from man’s strange habit of always smelling his armpits. How come?

Sniffing underarms affects our brain and has a relaxing effect on the mind

According to a recent research, sniff your armpits would help to relax your mind, chasing away states of anxiety and tension. Also, sniffing your armpit to feel if your sweat emits an unpleasant odor would be key to helping cure social anxiety. The study, carried out by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet of Sweden, in collaboration with the University of Padua, reveals more.

Exposure to human odors, related to sweat, activates the brain and supplies certain stimuli. The first of all is a relaxing effect. In particular, it could be used as a therapy to heal social anxiety, a pathological shyness that afflicts millions of individuals. Social anxiety involves awkwardness, restlessness, and inadequacy, especially when in the company of strangers.

Researchers have collected the sweat of some volunteers, while they were intent on watching clips of films of various kinds, and then they brought together 16 women suffering from social anxiety. They were asked to smell people’s sweat for a couple of days. Sweat has been found to activate specific signals in the brain.

Women who have smelled the sweat of strangers have immediate positive effects, remaining calmer than usual and more relaxed. Researchers do not yet know from what this emotional phenomenon It is determined. Furthermore, beyond the smell of sweat, the effect was the same.

Could such a therapy be started by smelling one’s armpits? At the moment, scholars are not overwhelmed, but this could mark the beginning of a therapeutic path for improve anxiety, depression and to find a good mood. It all seems so absurd, and it also makes you smile, the situation is so funny, but you never know what will happen in the future.