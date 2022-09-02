Lately there is more and more talk of Vitamin D and how much is important for our body, of which foods are the richest and why even pregnant women – like older people – need to check their levels constantly.

But we often forget that too other vitamins they are fundamental from many points of view and among these we certainly include those of group B, in particular the vitamina B12.

It plays a key role in the production of red blood cellsalso claims the psychological function and keeps in health our nervous system. In addition, it favors the transformation of the nutrients we take in through food into energy and reduces stress by increasing good mood.

Who follows one veggie diet often has to supplement vitamin B12 since it is found almost exclusively in animal products such as meat, fish, eggs, milk or liver.

The vitamina B12 it may be deficient if these types of foods are not eaten, but malabsorption can also bring it down to worrying levels. Between most common symptoms which denote a scarce presence of B12 we include paleness, weakness, tingling in the limbs and fatigue.

To this we also add blurred vision with difficulty focusinghearing problems and tinnitus, impaired proprioception e muscle tremors especially concerning the eyelid.

Not to mention the hair loss and brittleness of the nails (due to biotin) and a reduced sense of taste and smell. In this case it is greater difficulty in noticing unpleasant odors and acres, a sign that the nervous system is not in excellent health.

Considering the wide spectrum of symptoms and signals that our body sends us, many of which are too common and associated with other diseases, it is advisable to carry out specific analyzes: in the event of a detected deficiency of Vitamin B12, replacement tablets are generally taken between meals.