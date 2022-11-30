Onotri: “We agree with Undersecretary Gemmato’s perplexities and finally, after months, even Fimmg comes to our positions. We ask for a complete rethinking of DM 77 which reorganizes territorial medicine. Enough with the inauguration of cathedrals in the desert done on the skin of citizens and doctors”

“We do not agree with what was stated today in an interview with one of the major Italian newspapers, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci regarding the assessment of the amount of funding of the budget law foreseen for health care. No allocation is foreseen for general practitioners, and managing doctors in general, but only for emergency room doctors!” Like this Pina Onotri, Secretary General of the Italian Doctors Union.

“Furthermore, the reform that provides for the establishment of Community Houses is very worrying. We fear that there is a desire to address the shortage of family doctors by moving them from one part of the territory to another: in this sense we agree with Hon. Gemmato’s perplexities and finally, after months, even Fimmg comes to our positions . We ask for a complete rethinking of DM 77 which reorganizes territorial medicine. Enough with the inauguration of cathedrals in the desert done on the skin of citizens and doctors!”.

“Added to this is the slow but inexorable decrease in the salaries of general practitioners which has occurred since October of this year, as expected by us and advertised in the NO ACN information campaign”.

“The overall reduction in salary is evident in that the fixed salary quota has decreased and the variable quota has increased in the full availability of the regions. Shameful national collective agreement, already expired, signed after 2 years of pandemic, without taking into account the enormous effort made by general practitioners and which we signed last, adding a technical signature, for the sole purpose of not being excluded from the tables of regional decentralized negotiations”.

“We would like the Fimmg, which has strongly sponsored the agreement, to do due reflection on this and to exercise greater caution when it comes to deciding on the work of doctors. The measure is complete: the unsustainable bureaucracy, (see the obligation of IT procedures imposed by AIFA Note 100) together with the increase in the costs of managing the activity will lead to a further exodus of professionals from the territory” he concludes.

