Home Health Smi: “Community houses are not the resolution of the crisis of family doctors. Even Fimmg has finally noticed it”
Health

Smi: “Community houses are not the resolution of the crisis of family doctors. Even Fimmg has finally noticed it”

by admin
Smi: “Community houses are not the resolution of the crisis of family doctors. Even Fimmg has finally noticed it”

Onotri: “We agree with Undersecretary Gemmato’s perplexities and finally, after months, even Fimmg comes to our positions. We ask for a complete rethinking of DM 77 which reorganizes territorial medicine. Enough with the inauguration of cathedrals in the desert done on the skin of citizens and doctors”

30 NOV

“We do not agree with what was stated today in an interview with one of the major Italian newspapers, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci regarding the assessment of the amount of funding of the budget law foreseen for health care. No allocation is foreseen for general practitioners, and managing doctors in general, but only for emergency room doctors!” Like this Pina Onotri, Secretary General of the Italian Doctors Union.

“Furthermore, the reform that provides for the establishment of Community Houses is very worrying. We fear that there is a desire to address the shortage of family doctors by moving them from one part of the territory to another: in this sense we agree with Hon. Gemmato’s perplexities and finally, after months, even Fimmg comes to our positions . We ask for a complete rethinking of DM 77 which reorganizes territorial medicine. Enough with the inauguration of cathedrals in the desert done on the skin of citizens and doctors!”.

“Added to this is the slow but inexorable decrease in the salaries of general practitioners which has occurred since October of this year, as expected by us and advertised in the NO ACN information campaign”.

“The overall reduction in salary is evident in that the fixed salary quota has decreased and the variable quota has increased in the full availability of the regions. Shameful national collective agreement, already expired, signed after 2 years of pandemic, without taking into account the enormous effort made by general practitioners and which we signed last, adding a technical signature, for the sole purpose of not being excluded from the tables of regional decentralized negotiations”.

See also  The "Second Brother" of Ultra-short Laser Projector: Samsung LSP7T The Premiere 4K 120-inch HDR10+ Chip with the blessing of the actual studio to project a 120" cinema screen | Projector evaluation

“We would like the Fimmg, which has strongly sponsored the agreement, to do due reflection on this and to exercise greater caution when it comes to deciding on the work of doctors. The measure is complete: the unsustainable bureaucracy, (see the obligation of IT procedures imposed by AIFA Note 100) together with the increase in the costs of managing the activity will lead to a further exodus of professionals from the territory” he concludes.

November 30, 2022
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Work and Professions

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Alzheimer’s, positive data for vaccine candidate: tests continue

Football coaches and doctors, to win the match...

Alzheimer, the drug that slows the course of...

In the South, 66% of students do not...

Conventional medicine. The haemorrhage of union members continues....

Covid, what happened to the vaccines for the...

New gymnasium for rhythmic and artistic gymnastics in...

I’m a pharmacist and I’ll explain which cold...

Healthcare sinks but it’s time to react

Alzheimer’s drug slows cognitive decline “Epochal turning point,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy