Smiths Medical Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3193/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14245/2022 Smiths Medical Italia Srl with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the bodies of the regional and/or provincial health service concerned and in comparisons of Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 230.1 Kb)

Instance (PDF 66.5 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Abruzzo (PDF 482.9 Kb)

Bolzano (PDF 468.3 Kb)

Romagna (PDF 511.5 Kb)

FVG (PDF 509.7 Kb)

Liguria (PDF 0.58 Mb)

March (PDF 496.3 Kb)

Piedmont (PDF 391.3 Kb)

Puglia (PDF 499.0 Kb)

Sardegna (PDF 469.4 Kb)

Sicilia (PDF 476.5 Kb)

Toscana (PDF 490.6 Kb)

Trento (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Umbria (PDF 0.58 Mb)

died (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Veneto (PDF 474.6 Kb)

