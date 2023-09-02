Smog and Growing Population: Addressing Alzheimer’s Risk Factors

Friday 1st September 2023

Among the causes of Alzheimer, there is smog and by 2050 2.3 million people could live in Italy, about 800,000 more than today. It is, however, a trajectory that could be changed: up to 40% of these cases could, in fact, be delayed or completely avoided by intervening on the main risk factors.

With this message, the Italian Alzheimer’s Federation and Alzheimer’s Disease International have launched the twelfth edition of World Alzheimer’s Month, which is celebrated in September. They are calling on governments around the world to strengthen funding on the main risk factors for dementia and strategies to combat their spread.

According to recent research, living in a poor neighborhood increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by more than 20%. This highlights the need to address environmental factors such as smog, which can contribute to the development of the disease.

Alzheimer’s is a devastating condition that affects millions of people worldwide. As the global population continues to grow, it is essential that governments take action to prevent and mitigate the impact of this disease. By investing in research and implementing strategies to address the main risk factors, such as pollution and socioeconomic disparities, we can potentially delay or prevent a significant number of Alzheimer’s cases.

World Alzheimer’s Month serves as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness, improving resources for research, and advocating for better policies to tackle this growing health crisis. It is not only a call to action for governments, but also for individuals to educate themselves about the risk factors and make any necessary lifestyle changes to reduce their own risk.

As we embark on World Alzheimer’s Month, let us remember the millions of individuals and families affected by this disease and strive to create a future where its impact is minimized. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s and work towards a world free from this devastating condition.

