Smog increases the risk of arrhythmias with immediate effects: the study

The arrhythmias common, atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, which can progress to more serious heart disease, affect an estimated 59.7 million people globally. L‘air pollution it is a modifiable risk factor for heart disease, but until now there has been no clear evidence of a link between smog and arrhythmia risk. Now a large study of 322 Chinese cities, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, reveals that acute exposure to smog was associated with an increased risk of arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

Researchers assessed hourly exposure to air pollution and sudden onset of arrhythmia symptoms using data from 2025 hospitals in 322 Chinese cities. The study included 190,115 patients with acute onset of symptomatic arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, premature beats (originating in the atria or ventricles of the heart), and supraventricular tachycardia. Exposure to air pollution was most associated with atrial flutter and supraventricular tachycardia, followed by atrial fibrillation and premature beats. Furthermore, among the 6 pollutants, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) had the strongest association with all 4 types of arrhythmias, and the higher the exposure, the stronger the association.

“We found that acute exposure to air pollution was associated with an increased risk of symptomatic arrhythmia“, afferma Renjie Chen della Fudan University di Shanghai.”The risks occurred in the first few hours after exposure and could persist for 24 hours. The exposure-response relationships between 6 pollutants and 4 arrhythmia subtypes were linear,” therefore, as pollution increases, the risk of arrhythmias increases.

“Although the exact mechanisms are not yet fully understood, the association between air pollution and the acute onset of arrhythmia that we have observed is biologically plausible“, write the authors. “Some evidence has indicated that pollution alters cardiac electrophysiological activities by inducing oxidative stress and inflammation, compromising autonomic nervous function“. The effect of smog is immediate, which underlines the need to protect people at risk in the event of heavy air pollution.