Home » smoke visible from all over the city
Health

smoke visible from all over the city

by admin

A historic company is on fire. The smoke enveloping the Ilga Gomma of Vigevanoa factory near highway 494, can be seen from miles away and has forced the police to block traffic for a long stretch, causing inevitable traffic disruption. They are also feared repercussions for the environmentas the thick black smoke is visible from all over the city and comes from one rubber company.

They are not injured. The firefighters, with several teams from all over the area, are trying to put out the blaze and understand its causes. In the’former shoe capitalVigevano, Ilga is a historic company. It is located in viale Commercio, which coincides with the urban stretch of the 494. The company’s website itself specifies it: «Now in its third generation, the Vigevano-based company counts among its customers the most prestigious names in the Italian fashion and of alpine sport to which it provides both funds and consultancy in the development of projects».

Mayor: Close the windows

The mayor of Vigevano, Andrea Ceffa, returned to the city from Tortona where he had gone for an institutional commitment. Having taken note of the situation and after the opinion of Arpa Lombardia and Ats, it issued an ordinance which closes the area, for 200 meters, around the site of the fire. A fire that, on Saturday evening, had not yet been tamed.

See also  Spelled cushion against tension in the head, neck and shoulders

You may also like

Two Palestinians killed in an Israeli army operation...

relive the press conference of the Roma coach

Consuming more calories without exercising? It is possible...

Report cards Friends semifinal May 6: who are...

Report cards Friends semifinal May 6: who are...

Charcoal in the fountain in Piazza Navona, last...

Fire-in-Vigevano-near-la-lga-Gomma – ARPA Lombardia

Is drinking water with meals bad for you?...

no vax and administrative candidate

Cities at 30 per hour: the bill to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy