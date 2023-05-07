smoke visible from all over the city

A historic company is on fire. The smoke enveloping the Ilga Gomma of Vigevanoa factory near highway 494, can be seen from miles away and has forced the police to block traffic for a long stretch, causing inevitable traffic disruption. They are also feared repercussions for the environmentas the thick black smoke is visible from all over the city and comes from one rubber company.

They are not injured. The firefighters, with several teams from all over the area, are trying to put out the blaze and understand its causes. In the’former shoe capitalVigevano, Ilga is a historic company. It is located in viale Commercio, which coincides with the urban stretch of the 494. The company’s website itself specifies it: «Now in its third generation, the Vigevano-based company counts among its customers the most prestigious names in the Italian fashion and of alpine sport to which it provides both funds and consultancy in the development of projects».

Mayor: Close the windows The mayor of Vigevano, Andrea Ceffa, returned to the city from Tortona where he had gone for an institutional commitment. Having taken note of the situation and after the opinion of Arpa Lombardia and Ats, it issued an ordinance which closes the area, for 200 meters, around the site of the fire. A fire that, on Saturday evening, had not yet been tamed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

