The Smoking Ban expands and will also cover e-cigarettes. Here are all the places where you will no longer be able to smoke and vape.

The Government has decided in every way that no one should smoke anymore, neither tobacco nor liquids or heated tobacco products.

Meanwhile it has raised the price of “blondes” and now Health Minister Schillaci wants to go much further. The aim, as he himself declared, is to reach new “tobacco-free generations”.

The reference is also and above all aimed at young people, who smoke fewer cigarettes but greatly appreciate “vapes”, or heated tobacco products (such as Iqos, Glo or Ploom, to name a few). Probably the will is also that of reduce the incidence of certain types of cancer, such as lung cancer, which is estimated to become the third cause of death among women in the next few years.

Until today, smokers had indeed bans, but limited to certain situations, such as inside clubs, public places, offices and shops. The project of the Ministry of Health, discussed in recent days by the various political forces, wants to go much further and also ban smoking outside.

No smoking, here’s where you will NOT be able to smoke anymore

Virtually nowhere, if we want to summarize the rules that could soon come into force. According to the first hypotheses, it will be forbidden to smoke – all types of cigarettes and the like – not only inside the premises and where it is currently prohibited, but also:

at tables outside bars and restaurants (unless there are specific areas for smokers);

existing smoking areas (inside) in airports and venues abolished completely;

no smoking at bus, tram, train and ferry stops;

ban on all types of cigarettes in parks in the presence of children and pregnant women (it could become total);

even tighter limits for cigarette, vape and similar advertisements, both for direct and indirect advertisements

fines are foreseen for violators in line with the current ones, in around 275 euros

Free everyone from smoking, what politicians and celebrities think

Smoking hurts and we know it, but until now a sort of “freedom of choice” has been granted. Smokers, those who love the classic “blondes”, cigars and electronic cigarettes – among other things also used to quit smoking – are certainly not happy with the prospects ahead. Probably the “diehards” will be able to smoke only within the walls of your own home.

Also among the political forcesBut, there is no shortage of opposing opinions and controversies. Matteo Salvini is a strong “supporter” of electronic cigarettes, not only because he receives party funding from Vaporart (a company specializing in liquids for electronic cigarettes) but in his personal experience they have helped him to quit classic tobacco. Her claims on Twitter make his thoughts well understood: “E-cigarettes are helping so many people to give up regular ones. As an ex-smoker who quit 4 years ago, the ban on smoking them outdoors seems over the top”

Gino Paoli he made fun of the matter, stating that he wanted to found a “party of smokers”, recalling that despite smoking he arrived healthy at the venerable age of 88.

The founder of the multidisciplinary research center that studies innovative scientific solutions for the reduction of harm from smoking (Coehar) is also of a similar opinion. Riccardo Polosa. In his statements he clarifies that there are currently alternative solutions that are much less harmful than tobacco, and that a complete ban could be avoided.

Against, of course, doctors and oncologists, who have no doubts about the negative effects of smoking and are confident that completely banning this practice will save millions of lives. The risks of such harsh impositions are those that always arise when we are faced with “prohibition”: one contrary answer, and perhaps even the use of “illegal goods”as well as the increase in the feeling of non-freedom of citizens, already oppressed by many limits, albeit designed for their good.