from Christine Brown

Those who continue to use tobacco are 10% more likely to develop any disease and 50% of those who start smoking at a young age will die from smoking

Smoking has been known to be bad for your health for years, but now a new study just published in The Lancet Public Health has concluded that those withSmoking is associated with an increased incidence of 56 different diseases ranging from 6% increased risk of diabetes to 216% increased risk of laryngeal cancer. Among the pathologies there are some potentially deadly such as different types of cancer, heart attack, aortic aneurysm and others responsible for a decline in the quality of life such as diabetes, ulcers, cataracts, asthma.

How much does smoking kill? The research, conducted by researchers from Oxford Population Health (UK) and Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, was carried out in Chinadove smoking is the cause of over a million deaths a year: 40% of smokers worldwide are concentrated in this country. According to the World Health Organization, they occur worldwide 8 million deaths due to smoking while in Italy it is estimated that over 93 thousand dead (20% of the total of all deaths among men and 7.6% among women) are attributable to smoking. It is estimated that by the end of the century, one billion people will be killed by smoking.

How the study was done To evaluate the health effects of tobacco smoke (but also examine the benefits of quitting smoking) the researchers used data from the China Kadoorie Biobank relating to 512,000 Chinese adults recruited in the period 2004-2008. Participants answered a questionnaire about lifestyle and behavioral factors, including detailed information about smoking, such as the age at which they started smokingre and the type of tobacco used. Of all the participants,





32.4% smoked regularly (74% were men and 3% were women). Participants were followed up for 11 years. During this time, more than 48,800 volunteers died and approximately 1.14 million new disease events occurred. In all, 85 causes of death and nearly 500 different pathologies were analysed. Cross-referencing the data revealed that smoking associated with a higher risk of 22 causes of death (17 for men and 9 for women) e to develop 56 different diseases (50 for men and 24 for women).

See also The cardiologist answers your heart health questions The risks In media, those who smoked regularly had a 10% higher risk of developing any disease. Precisely because of the diseases caused by tobacco, smokers were hospitalized more often, in particular for respiratory diseases and tumors. Researchers estimate that smokers of both sexes die 3.5 years earlier than non-smokersarguing that the gap will widen further in future decades.

The good news But there is also good news: people who have quit smoking

voluntarily (i.e. before developing diseaseserious tie) have

risk levels similar to those of people who have never smoked, 10 years after saying goodbye to cigars or cigarettes. Quit

smoking right away can therefore save your life. According to researchers about half of people who start smoking at a young age will die from smoking if he doesn’t turn around. About two-thirds of young Chinese smoke cigarettes and most of them start before the age of 20 – comments Professor Liming Li, one of the authors of the study – and if they don’t decide to quit, half of them will die from the habit