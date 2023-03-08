What if it was the usual storm in a teacup? After all, it is not the first time, and perhaps it will not be the last, that political and journalistic controversies have arisen out of nowhere when there is still not much concrete. Early outbreak. Happens. As it seems to have happened in the case of the alleged decision by the Ministry of Health of ban smoking (cigarettes and e-cigs) in all outdoor areas, including cafe tables, parks with children and bus stops.

The news had been relaunched by the newspaper The print which spoke of an imminent directive from the ministry led by Horace Schillaci. There has been a lot of discussion about it, and we too have expressed all possible disappointment, however the head of the Ministry of Health today assures that he has not given the go-ahead to anything like this. “It is a draft that I have not even seen – Schillaci said on the sidelines of an event in Rome on prevention – It is a path that we are following with great attention but obviously without going to touch individual freedoms”.

Confirmation also comes from Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health and Giorgia Meloni’s trusted man. At the moment, “these new de facto rules do not exist, at least I have not discussed them with the minister: we are talking about a draft produced not under the impetus of the minister, but by offices in our facility“. Basically, some ministry officials have hypothesized this tightening without sharing it “with the political agenda”, however it is not known exactly how the draft ended up in the newspapers. Producing an understandable chain reaction. “Certainly the concern about the damage caused by smoking can be shared”, adds Gemmato, but it is too early to talk about rules. So maybe there will be a tightening, maybe we’re just in a “gestation” phase, it will certainly be discussed, but we’re still at zero point. There is still time to understand if and where it will still be possible to smoke a cigarette (old-fashioned or electronic) outdoors.