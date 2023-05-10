Smoking weed makes the psyche sick, study warns

4.5 million Germans consumed cannabis last year. The drug is considered comparatively harmless, even young people come into contact with it. The discussion about the legalization of cannabis also shows that the Germans, including Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, apparently consider the drug to be relatively harmless – at least no less dangerous than other drugs such as alcohol.

However, a new study from Denmark could raise doubts. Because, as researchers from Denmark have now been able to prove, the consumption of cannabis can cause significant damage to health – even years later. They examined the connection with schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia cases after cannabis use

The scientists analyzed the data of a total of around seven million people from the years between 1972 and 2021 and checked how often they developed schizophrenia after using cannabis. A total of around 45,000 people fell ill. They published their results in the journal Psychological Medicine.

The result: They estimate that up to 30 percent of cases of schizophrenia in men aged 21 to 30 could be prevented by avoiding a cannabis use disorder.

In men aged 16 to 49 years, 15 percent should be able to be prevented. In women of this age, however, only four percent.

One Cannabis Use Disorder means a form of dependency in which about

consumed more than intended

it is not possible to reduce or control consumption or

tolerance is developed.

“The nexus between drug use and mental illness is a major public health problem,” explains co-author Nora Volkow. Urgent action is needed. “As access to potent cannabis products continues to increase, it is vital that we also address prevention, Expand screening and treatment for people who may be suffering from mental illnesses associated with cannabis use.The results of this study are a step in that direction and can help guide decisions that healthcare providers can make when caring for patients, as well as decisions that individuals can meet about their own cannabis use.”

That’s behind schizophrenia

Changes in verbal expression can be a warning sign of schizophrenia. But other types of attention and memory performance are also the first indications. “Such impairments can increasingly restrict professional performance and the ability to form relationships,” explains Prof. Peter Falkai from the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatic Medicine and Neurology (DGPPN). However, family, friends or colleagues often only find out about the disease of the person concerned when it breaks out acutely.

The symptoms of schizophrenia often develop gradually over a long period of time. An altered perception of reality can be another warning sign of schizophrenia. For example, those affected perceive noises and colors more intensively or differently. “Some of those affected begin to relate the actions, gestures or statements of other people to themselves,” says Falkai. These can be harbingers of hallucinations and delusions that are typical of schizophrenia.

Early diagnosis is important. Early treatment can slow the progression of the disease. If those affected become aware of the corresponding symptoms, it is best to consult a specialist as quickly as possible. Because with the right specialist treatment, psychosis patients can lead a largely normal life. In many cities there are early detection centers that those affected can turn to. The disease usually begins at a young age – in men between the ages of 15 and 25, in women a little later.

