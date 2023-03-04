“When I heard the news of the tragedy that occurred on the coast of the Ionian Sea, I felt much of the pain I felt when, as Maritime Commander of Sicily, I coordinated the recovery on land of the Egyptian fishing vessel which sank on April 18, 2015, with 900 bodies of illegal migrants”. The Admiral of Division Nicholas DeFelix, has gained a great deal of experience during a first-rate military career, with positions in command of the most prestigious units of our Navy. He has worked extensively in the waters of the Mediterranean, acquiring great experience on the subject of the crossings of despair.

Admiral, what do you think about the tragedy that took place on the Calabrian coast?

“First of all, I join in the general condolences for this great tragedy that counts so many victims. Unfortunately, these clandestine migrants rely on unspeakable criminals, they embark in unfamiliar sea conditions by accepting conditions dictated by human traffickers. The boat used for this crossing is certainly inadequate for such a large number of people, it could be assumed that they were accompanied for a certain part of the journey by a larger “mother” ship”.

Errors, findings that do not correspond, conflicting analyses, for sure, there are only the many victims whose number is rising over time…

“We have to wait and respect the investigations that are still underway which will reveal how the facts unfolded. The thing that must lead us to reflect instead concerns the place of departure of these traffickers of human beings, who, having left Turkey crossed the Turkish and Greek territorial waters undisturbed. The former is a NATO state, the latter is a state of the European Community, why didn’t they choose Greece as the gateway to Europe? Perhaps because the reception policies are completely different from the Italian ones? If they had entered Europe from Greece, this tragedy would have been avoided … Furthermore, currently there is no request for help from the boat, it seems that the criminal smugglers had even seized all the mobile phones on board, highlighting all their incompetence, when the sea got “heavy”, they did not send messages of distress requests”.

Even the patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza, although they went out to sea, were forced to return to the port due to the adverse sea conditions; what could be done in those weather conditions?

“The desire to save human lives on the part of our maritime units is absolutely out of the question. When the sea has such prohibitive weather conditions, very high risk situations are created even for larger naval units. Let us remember that our maritime forces have boats of great operational level, who have carried out their work very often in situations of great difficulty, but when the sea is really rough, any transshipment of people is absolutely not feasible. Then there may also be another aspect to consider…”.

Which?

“Some witnesses say that the boat of the traffickers of men was at a small distance from the coasts of Calabria (also the high number of survivors leads to this hypothesis), probably the request for SOS by the criminal smugglers was not launched because they mistakenly thought they could land. With those weather conditions, unfortunately, anything can happen in a few minutes”.

What must be done to ensure that these tragedies do not repeat themselves?

“One thing is very clear: 94% of those who try to arrive in Italy do so only for economic reasons. Continuing with this uninterrupted flow will not only lead to the repetition of events such as those that occurred a few days ago on the Calabrian coast, but in the long run, continuing to welcome hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants could jeopardize the social, economic and security balance of our state”

So?

“To defeat, once and for all, the criminal organizations that manage the market in human beings; the Italian State adopts lines of action to be agreed with the EU, the UN, the States of origin, the transit States of clandestine migrants , as well as with the flag States of NGO ships, passing from the national organizational and juridical dimension to the multinational one. In essence, a real international civil and military operation, which provides as a “conditio sine qua non”, the consent and involvement directed by the governments of the southern shore of the Mediterranean recognized by the UN, the aggregation of European nations, the establishment of hot-spots in Africa – not far from the countries of origin – financed by the UN, managed and controlled by the EU for the definition of international protection and the possible granting of political asylum.For those who are not entitled to it, the EU plans and programs the return – voluntary or forced – to the countries of origin subject to bilateral agreements including persuasive economic, military, diplomatic and commercial cooperation clauses. Command and control, surveillance, mixed patrolling in territorial waters are shared with the local law enforcement agencies. The primary purpose of the operation is to interdict and eradicate trafficking in human beings and any subsequent attempt at illegal and clandestine migration from Libya, Tunisia or other sources to Europe”.

In this context, how should the activity of the NGOs be managed?

“Regarding the flag States of NGO ships such as Germany and Norway which insist on indicating Italy as the only landing point, encouraging the business of trafficking in human beings with their attractive factor, respect the EU Dublin Regulation which imposes on those States – where the first illegal crossing of the European border takes place – the responsibility for the international protection of any refugees and for the related political asylum.The complex of international and European rules places on the flag State the obligation – punishable on level of international law – to exercise an effective regulatory function and effective control, certification and sanctioning powers to protect interests attributable to the international community as a whole, such as human life or the marine environment.Without a flag, a ship cannot can navigate”.