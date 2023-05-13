Snack do you know there’s the right time to have it? It is not obvious

A snack throughout the day is important for many reasons, but did you know that there is a right time to do it? Here are the directions.

It is important to eat 5 meals a day, this is a point on which all nutritionists agree. It goes without saying therefore that it becomes important not to skip snack time. But what is the right time to do it? In short, the best time to be able to get to important meals without feeling too hungry?

One healthy snack e buono affects different aspects; meanwhile on psycho-physical wellbeingbut then increases the concentration and attention span, improves physical performances. A real important moment in a balanced diet that plays the role not only of making a break, i.e. of breaking the work or study routine, but also and above all of breaking hunger or of not letting us arrive too hungry for lunch or dinner. In this case we would end up stuffing ourselves and it would only be counterproductive.

For all these reasons the snack And important, but above all it is important to do it atright time that is, at certain times in the morning and in the afternoon.

When to have a snack

We tend to be animals of habit, at least when it comes to food and especially times. In fact, we respect the hands almost to the second when it comes to having breakfast, lunch and dinner and it would be good to have a certain time habit also for snacks.

As for the snack from the morning, the ideal time to do it is between 10:30 not 11:30. This is in fact the time range for which we are quite far from the main meals. And in fact, the trick is all here, having snacks that are far from important meals, eating just before lunch, for example, is completely counterproductive with the only implication of making us feel weighed down.

As for, however, the perfect time for the afternoon snack this goes from 4pm to 5pmconsidering a lunch that took place between 13:00 and 14:00.

And who practices sport activity? In this case it is always good to refuel about annow before of the practice.

What to eat for snack

In addition to the time, it is also important to understand what to eat for a snack. We have said that this must be healthy, but this does not mean giving up on taste or whims. Yogurts are always recommended, but it’s better to choose the white ones than the fruit ones rich in sugars, to make it more delicious you could add a little cocoa or honey.

Obviously yes to fresh seasonal fruit but also dried fruit.

Yes also to the savory snack such as a sandwich, preferably wholemeal, with lean cold cuts such as raw ham or turkey breast.

