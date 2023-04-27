Snapdragons: location and care for the perpetual bloomer > – Guide – Garden

Status: 04/26/2023 4:45 p.m Snapdragons (Antirrhinum) are among the loveliest summer bloomers and provide plenty of food for bumblebees. What is important when it comes to care and location? Is the plant hardy?

Whether pink, yellow, white, orange, red or multicolored: the flowers of the snapdragon are strikingly beautiful and appear from June and, depending on the weather, into late autumn. The plants form many individual flowers that are so close together that the numerous stalks resemble a panicle. Depending on the breeding form, snapdragons are between 15 and 100 centimeters high.

Care and location for snapdragons

Snapdragons are rather easy-care flowers and can be planted both in beds and in pots. The Garden soil should be loose, nutrient-rich and neutral to slightly acidic, so if you want, you can use special soil for rhododendrons, for example. Snapdragons prefer sunny locations, but also do well in semi-shade. Young plants can be placed in the bed from around April.

It is best to use low-lime water for watering, i.e. rainwater or boiled water. For the bed, compost or horn shavings are good fertilizers, in the pot it is recommended to add liquid fertilizer every two weeks. In order to support a rich flowering, the withered parts should be removed regularly. who the If you want to collect seeds, you can leave some of the seed pods.

Are snapdragons hardy?

Typically, snapdragons are cultivated here as annual summer flowers. Many breeds labeled F1 hybrids usually do not survive the winter. With hardy varieties or wild forms such as those of the snapdragon (Antirrhinum majus), on the other hand, the chances are quite good, provided there is no severe permafrost for a long time. In order for the hibernation to work, you should no longer fertilize from September. A layer of foliage protects against frost.

Like other potted plants, snapdragons planted in pots should be placed as close as possible to a house wall and the pot should be covered with coconut mats, for example. It is best to place the pot on a styrofoam plate so that less cold can penetrate from below. Cut off the shoots a hand’s breadth high in spring, and then the snapdragon will usually sprout again.

Sowing Snapdragons: Indoors or outdoors

If the hibernation didn’t work out, with a bit of luck new plants will have seeded themselves, because snapdragons tend to go wild. If you want to sow snapdragons in a targeted manner, you should prefer them indoors between January and March. Outdoors, sowing is possible from April, but flowering will start later.

For sowing indoors, seed pots with low-nutrient Fill the potting soil and only press the seeds superficially. Then the pots have to stand cold for a few weeks, for example in the refrigerator, because snapdragons are so-called cold germs and need the cold stimulus. The pots are then placed in a bright place with around 20 degrees, where the young plants will sprout. Before planting out in the bed – usually in mid-April – the young plants should stand a little cooler for a while to get used to them.

Snapdragons provide food for bumblebees

Snapdragons got their name because of their unusual flower shape: if you press the side of a flower with two fingers, it looks like an open snapdragon. This special feature is particularly useful for bumblebees: compared to many other insects, they are heavy enough to open the flower, crawl in and collect the nectar lying deep. So you have little competition.

See also Covid: study clears schools, rare infections and student-teacher transmission Many commercially available snapdragons are special breeds that are not suitable for overwintering. However, there are certain wild forms that can usually overwinter in our latitudes. At first glance, some people may feel reminded of the poisonous foxglove when they see the snapdragon. However, the snapdragon is not poisonous – it poses no danger to humans or animals.

AUDIO: Harvesting seeds and dividing perennials: plants for the new garden year (44 min)