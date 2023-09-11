Home » SNEAK PEEK at Disney’s New ‘Frozen’ Land
SNEAK PEEK at Disney’s New ‘Frozen’ Land

Welcome back, friends! We’ve got even more breaking news for you straight from Destination D23.

©Disney

We’re live from the event bringing you all the latest news as soon as it happens. The first panel has been going on for less than an hour, but we have SO much news to share — including the first look at World of Frozen coming to Hong Kong Disneyland at NIGHT!

Thanks to a beautifully shot video, we have our first look at what this new land will look like when the sun sets.

©Disney

We can see that Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs coaster will have a beautiful waterfall right nearby.

©Disney

Plus, you’ll be able to see iconic landmarks from the movie all throughout the village, such as the clock tower

©Disney

Elsa’s Ice Palace

©Disney

…and the friendship fountain that commemorates the love between Anna and Elsa.

©Disney

Disney released a video walking through the land at night.

@disneyparks

Join us for a summer snow day AFTER DARK 😍 Nighttime at World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland is a dream come true ❄️ @Disney D23 #Disney #DisneyParks #WorldOfFrozen #HongKongDisneyland #Nighttime #FirstLook #DisneyNews #DestinationD23

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

We just got the official opening date for this new land —  guests can expect to step foot inside the new land on November 20th.

©Disney

Stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news coming out of Destination D23 this weekend!

Keep up with all the latest Destination D23 news right here!

What do you think of this new land? Tell us in the comments!

Disclosure: We were invited by Disney to attend Destination D23. This did not affect our reporting of the event — our opinions are our own.

