Sneezing, burning eyes, difficulty breathing, rash, nausea or diarrhea? / You might have an allergy.
Health

by admin
Vienna – Find out what you are allergic to and improve your quality of life in no time – safely, quickly and conveniently from home.

Allergy is an issue that affects those affected not only in spring but all year round – because in addition to pollen, the immune system can react to many other triggers such as house dust, food, mold and pets.

In the first instance, an allergy test is traditionally carried out by a specialist or in the allergy center using skin tests (prick test). If the results do not allow a clear diagnosis, a blood test often follows. Unfortunately, patients now often have to put up with long waiting times and multiple tests to get clarity. In addition, standard tests only cover the most common triggers. If you react to something that doesn’t belong on this list of triggers, you’re still groping in the dark.

With 7DROPS there is now an Austrian companywhich is an extensive Allergy test for home offers. Up to around 300 allergy triggers can be evaluated with just a finger prick using your blood sample.

dr Christian Lupinek, medical director of the company, explains the advantages of the ISO-certified technology: “Think of allergy diagnostics as a jigsaw puzzle that is only complete when all the parts are there and put together correctly. In one step, the 7DROPS test provides numerous pieces for a puzzle picture that is as complete as possible. Along with your medical history, that helps test resultto make precise statements about cross-allergies, the risk of severe allergic reactions and about the appropriate immunotherapy.”

Test order online – taking a blood sample at home – medically verified result receive.

For more information visit:

If you are interested in working together, you can contact the managing director of 7DROPS directly at: [email protected]

