Having a person by your side who Russian during the night it can be a real nuisance, especially for those with a particularly sensitive ear. And, thus, it can happen that you spend sleepless hours for both loud noises both for the endless attempts to convince the partner to stop snoring, perhaps by changing position … An arduous undertaking to complete.

Yet this bad habit it does not only damage those who are subjected to it from the outside but can also bring serious problems to the subject himself. In fact, a study comes from Sweden that found a connection between night snoring and exposure to the risk of developing a cancer. Therefore, subjects suffering from obstructive apnea would be more likely to have to deal with cancers.

The Research looked at the data for over sixty thousand people starting five years before developing cancer. For one thing, such a sample showed subjects as severe and prolonged sleep apnea they would more frequently incur the formation of blood clots in the veins. Then, two groups of patients were trained: one with subjects diagnosed with cancer and one with healthy subjects.

It was found that sick patients also have trouble breathing in their sleep and a 3% decrease inoxygenation in the blood for at least ten seconds per hour. The picture, therefore, would confirm a correlation between obstructive apnea and higher risk to develop cancer. Obviously, the study deserves to be deepened to understand the detailed mechanisms of this association in combination with the lifestyle and habits (diet, smoking, alcohol, physical activity) of each subject.

What is certain is that, if so far, we have considered snoring only as a nuisance, now it is better to pay Attention because we could have near a person at risk of cancer. Asking the medium for advice in good time is always the best choice.