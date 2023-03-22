The transition from simple snoring to life-threatening apnea can be fluid. But both are treatable. There are these therapy options:
What snorers can do
Lebensstil. Losing weight is one of the first tips doctors give overweight snorers. Fat deposits in the neck and throat make it difficult to breathe. Alcohol, drugs such as sedatives and sleeping pills, and allergy tablets in the evening should be avoided. They loosen the muscle tissue and can even encourage snoring. Smoking also provokes breathing noise. It irritates the mucous membrane and narrows the airways.
Hilfsmittel. If you know the cause of your snoring, you can search specifically for aids. The Stiftung Warentest has tested 23 remedies against snoring. Products that prevent the supine position can be helpful, for example. If in doubt, the cause should be clarified by a doctor.
medication. There is no miracle pill for snoring. There is also insufficient scientific evidence that oils and drops from the pharmacy work. If you snore because of allergies or a cold, decongestant nasal spray can help. However, if used continuously, it damages the mucous membrane.
Operation. Doctors remove excess tissue on the palate and throat to allow for easier airflow, or tighten it to reduce vibration. A correction of the nasal septum can also sometimes help. However, there is no guarantee of success.
Cost. Those with statutory health insurance usually have to pay for these aids and measures themselves.
What people with sleep apnea should do
consult experts. Anyone who often feels weak during the day and nods off frequently even though they slept long enough during the night should have a doctor examine them: ear, nose and throat doctors as well as specialized sleep doctors and pulmonologists can help. If in doubt, those affected must be examined in a sleep laboratory.
Breathing mask. To combat sleep apnea, sleep physicians often recommend a breathing mask for the night. The CPAP device (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure: continuous positive airway pressure) has proven itself. A tube connects the mask on the nose to a handbag-sized device on the bedside table. It feeds air into the respiratory tract with overpressure. The pressure prevents the airways from collapsing, i.e. snoring and breathing pauses.
Durchhalten. Going to bed with a breathing mask can be uncomfortable at first. Sometimes those affected also feel ashamed. This is understandable, but should not mean that the mask is dispensed with. If you have any doubts, you should realize that good, restful sleep leads to a better quality of life. Talk about your worries as openly as possible – for example with a doctor or in a relationship.
Tipp: Inform yourself therapy options and how promising they are. Sometimes it helps to know the background to cope with seemingly unusual solutions.
Cost. Health insurance pays for medically diagnosed apnea syndrome or possible damage to health.