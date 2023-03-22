The transition from simple snoring to life-threatening apnea can be fluid. But both are treatable. There are these therapy options:

What snorers can do

Lebens­stil. Losing weight is one of the first tips doctors give overweight snorers. Fat deposits in the neck and throat make it difficult to breathe. Alcohol, drugs such as sedatives and sleeping pills, and allergy tablets in the evening should be avoided. They loosen the muscle tissue and can even encourage snoring. Smoking also provokes breathing noise. It irritates the mucous membrane and narrows the airways.

Hilfs­mittel. If you know the cause of your snoring, you can search specifically for aids. The Stiftung Warentest has tested 23 remedies against snoring. Products that prevent the supine position can be helpful, for example. If in doubt, the cause should be clarified by a doctor.

medication. There is no miracle pill for snoring. There is also insufficient scientific evidence that oils and drops from the pharmacy work. If you snore because of allergies or a cold, decongestant nasal spray can help. However, if used continuously, it damages the mucous membrane.

Operation. Doctors remove excess tissue on the palate and throat to allow for easier airflow, or tighten it to reduce vibration. A correction of the nasal septum can also sometimes help. However, there is no guarantee of success.

Cost. Those with statutory health insurance usually have to pay for these aids and measures themselves.