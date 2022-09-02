Night snoring is not only an annoying disorder for the sufferer and the partner: it can signal worrying predispositions.

Il night snoring it is an extremely widespread disorder, and causes severe inconvenience both to those who implement it and to the innocent ‘listener’. Although its origins often lie in one sedentary and excessively stressful lifestyleas well as in the occlusion of the airways, it is sometimes necessary to investigate further.

This phenomenon can in fact be a harbinger of worrying pathologies around the corner: let’s find out which type of exams to book, and any strategies to inhibit it.

Night snoring: are you at risk of stroke and heart attack?

Colds sudden, high consumption of cigarette smoke and alcohol can worsen the frequency and intensity of snoring at night. In these cases, it is useful to readjust your shot and moderate your lifestyle. The position taken during the rest phase is also decisive: how many times has it happened to us that it proved sufficient move the snoring partner why did the phenomenon lessen?

However, there is the possibility of a correlation between snoring and sleep apnea, and acute pathologies such as stroke and heart attack. Often nocturnal breathing difficulties are also an important alert for the risk of developing diabetes. People predisposed toobesity and overweightin fact, these uncomfortable symptoms are more likely to manifest. In case of doubt we can resort to a very specific clinical examination, which will identify the roots of the disorder. This is the polysonography: this medical practice allows specialists to monitor physical values ​​during the phases of rest.

Heart rhythm and influx of oxygen to the lungs they are fundamental indicators to draw a complete picture of the physical state of the subject, and allow to exclude any correlations with major disturbances.

Night snoring and psycho-physical effects: here is another relevant aspect

After excluding the advent of diseases related to snoring, we remember that this alien condition often and willingly our mental and physical status. Often predisposed subjects wake up tired and exhausted in the morning, and this phenomenon occurs in parallel with partner unable to rest properly. Nervousness and irritability are very common in couples where snoring often occurs: in these cases it is necessary to request the consultation of the trusted pharmacist.

In fact, there are special ones on the market Patches to be applied on the nostrils to enlarge the diameter, facilitating breathing. Most of the time, however, it will be necessary go by trial and errorgradually identifying the most appropriate strategy to adopt.