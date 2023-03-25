Most of us can’t help but snore when we sleep. Beyond the discomfort for those close to us, it is a disorder that should not be underestimated.

We spend most of our lives sleeping, and we all know how important a good night’s sleep is for our psycho-physical balance and our well-being in general. Sleeping badly, in fact, can cause even very serious damage to health. Proper rest is the best method to recover energy, and when it is lacking, rather serious pathological and behavioral consequences can be triggered.

Thanks to the lifestyle of our times, there are many people with sleep disordersand those suffering from snoring complicated by sleep apnea (moments in which one cannot breathe while snoring) have a high risk of contracting hypertension, cognitive decline, weakening of the immune system, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and, in the most extreme cases, sudden death .

The pitfalls hidden behind the “vice” of snoring

Snoring is certainly the most common sleep disorder and for this reason it is all too often underestimated. Snoring is due to a difficult passage of air through the upper airways: hence the vibration of the soft tissues between the palate, tongue and pharynx. To solve or at least mitigate the problem, it is first of all necessary to adopt some precautions such as reducing weight, sleeping on one’s side, avoiding drinking alcohol before going to bed, and not going to bed immediately after eating.

In medium-severe cases, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) can be treated with thenight use of a mask that blows air into the oral cavity in order to force the obstructive blocks, a remedy which however is not always well accepted by patients, who find it uncomfortable and impractical. But 50% of snoring associated with Osas can be solved using a nocturnal anti snoring device called MAD (mandibular advancement device) applicable to the teeth.

In more complex situations, on the other hand, a continuous night-time “CPAP” air pressure regulator must be used or to specific surgical interventions such as the one to reduce the base of the tongue in the posterior area, or to UVPP (uvulopharyngo-palate plastic surgery), which consists in the traditional surgical removal or with the laser of the uvula and part of the pendulous velum of the palate. The old advice still applies: prevention is better than cure.