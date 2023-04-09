Do you have problems with snoring or does your partner snore, disturbing your night’s rest? Here are some effective strategies to improve such condition and rest well at night according to experts

According to a new survey, 52% of adults snore or have a partner who does, and 72% of them have resorted to a number of tricks to try to silence the noise.

The best strategies people use to defeat the snore These include using extra pillows and drinking water before bed, as well as nasal strips, dilators, a warm shower before bed, and even sleeping sitting up.

Others have tried to stop snoring by covering their mouths, putting a nose clip on, or sleeping with their heads on the bottom of the bed.

The American poll

This survey was conducted by Onepoll and included 2,000 adults, and was commissioned by MuteSnoring.com in partnership with WebMD.

Data has revealed that 53% of those who snore or live with a snorer are so fed up with noise, they will do anything to find a solution.

Additionally, more than 4 in 10 people (42%) would even consider surgery.

It also found that, due to the sleep disruption, 38% of partners ended up sleeping in separate bedrooms, and 60% admitted that they simply accepted the condition.

In an effort to stop snoring, 42% turned to the internet for remedies, while 37% sought help from health professionals.

Scholars believe that:

Snoring doesn’t have to be something you simply have to put up with. With sound strategies, you can actually reduce or even eliminate snoring noise and improve nasal breathing.

The most commonly used strategies to stop snoring are:

use of extra pillows

nasal strips/dilator

hot shower or bath before bedtime

drink more water

have a humidifier on

sleep sitting up

sleep on the contrary, e.g. head to foot of bed

avoid alcohol before bedtime

nasal spray before bedtime

saline rinses/sprays

sip warm honey and lemon before bed

use a mouthguard

rub a decongestant on your chest before going to bed

exercise before going to bed

wear an eye mask

eat mints before going to bed

buy anti snoring pillows

wear compression stockings

exercises for snoring

buy a snore ring

rub petroleum jelly on the tip of the nose

put a tennis ball in your pajamas so you don’t sleep on your back

drink alcohol before going to bed

thyme oil on the feet

acupuncture.

However, experts recommend:

sleep on side: sleeping on your back exacerbates snoring. Sleeping on your side, or at least having your face to the side, reduces it. check weight: weight reduction can in some cases eliminate the symptoms. consider a nasal dilator for a simple, straightforward solution that can help make breathing easier at night. reduce alcohol intake: alcohol is a risk factor because it relaxes the muscles of the upper airways, collapsing them during the night and amplifying snoring.

Source: MuteSnoring

