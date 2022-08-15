breaking latest news – There is also mental health in Amazon’s aims. After the agreement to buy iRobot, the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, which cleans the house and generates house floor plans, the multinational company of Jeff Bezos, according to what reported by Business Insider (the company has not made any communication on the matter), has closed a partnership with Ginger, a service that offers online consultancy in this sector.

The company plans to add mental health support to Amazon Care, its remote health care program, dedicated to personal care, which wants to offer remote interventions for professionals, including doctors, and now thanks to the agreement with Ginger, also psychologists and psychiatrists. The service is expected to launch next year.

Amazon Care was first launched in 2019 as a remote and non-remote support service for Amazon employees in Seattle. It is now available to US companies in the 50 states who want to offer the service to their employees. The partnership with Ginger is just Amazon’s latest step in the healthcare industry.

Big Tech launched its pharmacy in 2020 and has programs that integrate Alexa into hospitals. In July of this year, Amazon then announced the acquisition of primary care company One Medical for $ 3.9 billion.

Ginger is a digital mental health platform that gives people 24/7 access to coaches and therapists and will basically be something of an optional add-on for businesses using Amazon Care. “Health information is shared between Amazon Care and Ginger,” reads the dedicated page on the Amazon Care website.

Primary care providers on the platform may respond to some minor issues, such as mild anxiety. For more serious issues, it is reported, patients are referred to vendors outside of Amazon Care.