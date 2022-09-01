They entered the market in 2007 with the aim of deterring the most avid smokers from the habit of smoking, and now, after 15 years, we realize that electronic cigarettes, even if without nicotine, they damage the respiratory system and, in guinea pigs, also the cardiovascular system. Some studies of evidence based medicine (translated as “evidence-based medicine” rather than evidence-based, as the evidence needs no evidence) have found links between the use of e-cigarettes containing flavored liquids and asthma, wheezing or symptoms related to chronic bronchitis, such as persistent cough and phlegm, among adolescents.

Hence the concern ofAmerican Heart Association (AHA), published in the magazine Circulation Research and also picked up by the magazine Jama.

In the United States, since 2019, the age limit for vaping has been raised from 18 to 21 years; in Italy it is enough to be of age (the prohibitions refer to the purchase of products).

It is read on Circulation

“Beyond the nicotine content and the ratio of vegetable glycerin (VG) to propylene glycol (PG), the composition of the liquids inside these devices (commonly called e-liquids) is not publicly known, which makes it difficult to predict. health effects, including effects on the lungs and heart ”.

Therefore: “Due to the novelty of these products, long-term epidemiological studies are not available. The personalization of e-cigarettes, including power levels, e-liquid content and abundance of flavors, makes product regulation difficult ”.

The authors continue: “It has become increasingly evident that electronic nicotine delivery systems are constantly evolving. Therefore, understanding their health effects is crucial […]”.

In summary

E-cigarettes have also been marketed as smoking cessation aids; although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved e-cigarettes as a cessation aid, the industry has sometimes positioned its products that way.

Compared to the patch, their effectiveness in reducing nicotine consumption is absent. Indeed, it has been observed that adolescents who start vaping are more likely to become addicted to cigarettes.

The toxicity of e-cigarette vapor remains poorly understood, with some small studies suggesting potential cardiopulmonary toxicity. With the exception of nicotine, most of the e-liquid components listed are on the FDA’s Generally Considered Safe (GRAS) list. However, it is important to point out that most of the chemicals in the GRAS list were intended as food constituents and a key aspect of the GRAS act is that “the substance must be ‘generally recognized’ as safe under the conditions of its intended use. “.

Many components of GRAS have not been tested for inhalation toxicology and their impact on the pulmonary system is unknown.

Numerous studies have found that acetaldehyde, acrolein, diacetyl and formaldehyde are formed after vaping. Acrolein and formaldehyde are potent irritants and known carcinogens.

Recommendations to politicians

In summary, here is the appeal that scholars address to the political leaders of every nation:

Take measures to reduce young people’s access to e-cigarettes, including the removal of all flavored e-cigarettes

· Restrict the marketing of e-cigarettes to young people on online platforms

· Offer smoking cessation programs for young people that also include e-cigarettes

Include short- and long-term vaping risk programs in physician training

Also incorporate electronic cigarettes into the laws governing indoor smoking.

Conclusions

“Teens who start vaping can remain addicted for life and, at the moment, it is unknown what diseases they might develop in their lifetime; doctors can help educate parents and children about the dangers of vaping, as well as promote laws. stricter to ban the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes to adolescents, “concluded the authors.