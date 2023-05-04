so Edoardo died at the age of 18

ESTE – To kill Edward Zattin, the 18-year-old student of Este, was a very violent punch in the left ear. A blow received in the Iron Dojo Team martial arts gym in Monselice, Wednesday 22 February shortly after seven in the evening. The last partner Edo trained with was a 35-year-old from Rovigo, described by everyone as a very expert athlete. The picture of what happened was reconstructed thanks to a series of medico-legal investigations. The boy’s death however presents several dark sides.

In fact, it is not yet clear whether or not he wore the bob protective. Stefano D’Errico, professor at the University of Trieste, appointed by the public prosecutor Maria D’Arpa in charge of the investigations, is working on this point. And then there are a whole range of timetables to analyze: from when he entered the gym to his arrival at the emergency room of the Civil Hospital of Padua. At the moment no person has been registered in the register of suspects. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has in fact opened a file against unknown persons assuming the crime of manslaughter.

FURTHER INFORMATION

THE RECONSTRUCTION

That day Edoardo went regularly to school at the Salesian Manfredini Institute in Este. At the end of the lessons he went home, where he did his homework. He was calm and healthy. At 18.50 he crossed the entrance door of the Iron Dojo Team gym in Monselice. He changed in the locker room and went down to the ring to start the session training. Three instructors and at least five athletes were present that evening, including the 18-year-old student. Everyone had to box with everyone, without contact, for three minutes per bout.

Edo, cousin of fatal illness, crossed gloves with a 35-year-old partner residing in Rovigo. A martial arts expert. The very violent punch above the left ear, he would have received between 19.15 and 19.25. This period of time was ascertained thanks to a series of medico-legal findings. When the boy’s body was subjected to the autopsy, in addition to Professor D’Errico, author of the autopsy examination, the coroner Luca Massaro and the lawyer Sara Baldon appointed by the eighteen-year-old’s father, and the coroner Giovanni Cecchetto and the lawyer Alessia Giolo representing Edoardo’s mother.

Suem 118 was called at 8.15 pm that evening. Then, almost an hour later from the terrible punch received by the student. L’ambulance she arrived shortly after, at 20.27. But when the nurses realized the seriousness of the case, they also contacted the medical vehicle. After undergoing a series of resuscitation maneuvers, the boy was transported to the emergency room of the civil hospital of Padua where he arrived around 10pm. skull fracture and subsequent internal bleeding. She also suffered a series of injuries to the right side of her brain.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

Edoardo was hospitalized in the Neurosurgery department, where he underwent a delicate operation to the brain to try to remove the hematoma. But unfortunately the doctors were unable to save his life and on the morning of February 24 he was declared clinically dead.

The investigations began when the Transplant Center advised the prosecutor to proceed on the body of an 18-year-old boy for the removal of organs, hospitalized for a head injury. It is from this moment that a manslaughter file against unknown persons is opened. One of the instructors, Simone Lazzarin, told the carabinieri: “I was there, there was no punch during training, no one hit him.” The investigators have already heard all the others present that evening in the gym. To close the investigation, the prosecutor is just waiting for the result of the autopsy to be filed.