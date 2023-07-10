Home » So.EM Medical Srl/Ministry of Health
So.EM Medical Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3601/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14883/2022 proposed by So. EM Medical Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano , Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli Autonomous Region Venezia Giulia, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, Region Veneto, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Tuscany Region and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

Attachments:

Resources – SO.EM Medical.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Soem Ordinance.pdf (PDF 152.1 Kb)

publication instance.pdf (PDF 124.4 Kb)

Reasons added ER- SO.EM Medical.pdf (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Reasons added Liguria – SO.EM Medical.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons added Piedmont – SO.EM Medical.pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Reasons added Sardinia – SO.EM Medical.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons added Tuscany – SO.EM Medical.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

