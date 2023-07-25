So fresh and temptingly delicious

Are you looking for a refreshing and easy dessert that is suitable for any occasion? Love cheesecake but don’t have time to bake? This delicious no-bake blueberry pie is ready in minutes and ready to be frosted the same day.

The no-bake blueberry cake is particularly popular because it is quick and easy to prepare and everyone loves its freshness and wonderful taste. The sweet and fruity freshness of the blueberries is a unique complement to the creamy filling. Every bite of this dessert is a real treat!

Blueberry cake without baking: Make the simple fridge cake yourself

If you want to make a quick no-bake dessert that’s ready in minutes, try the blueberry cheesecake recipe below. It consists of a creamy, fruity filling with a citrus flavor spread on a delicious cake base with a hint of cocoa. You can use either fresh or frozen fruit and enjoy the blueberry pie the same day.

Ingredients for the Blueberry Cheesecake

For the cake base:

170g biscuits 70g butter, melted 1 1/2 tbsp cocoa powder, unsweetened 2 1/2 tbsp light brown sugar

For the filling:

200g blueberries, fresh or frozen 5 tbsp blueberry jam 1 2/3 tbsp cornstarch 2 tbsp lemon juice Zest of 2 lemons 450g cream cheese, room temperature 160ml cream 1 tsp vanilla extract 50g powdered sugar

Make no-bake blueberry pie

Although the recipe is very simple, it is important to follow each step to get an excellent result.

Place the blueberries, jam, and lemon zest in a saucepan and cook, stirring the mixture constantly. Let them simmer over low to medium heat until they start to thicken, about 10 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and lemon juice until smooth. Pour them into the blueberry sauce and stir in quickly. Let it all simmer for a minute, stirring constantly. The blueberry mixture should be quite thick. Put them in a bowl, puree them and put them in the fridge to cool completely. It should be cold and thick before you pour it into the filling. Place the cookies in the food processor and process into fine crumbs. Then add the cocoa, melted butter and brown sugar and mix well. If you don’t have a food processor, place the cookies in a ziplock bag and crush with a rolling pin. Then place them in a bowl and stir in the remaining ingredients.

Line the springform pan (Ø 20 cm) with baking paper and put the mixture for the cake base in it. Press them firmly into the soil to shape it. Smooth the surface with a cup. Place the cake base in the fridge for 30 minutes. Whip the cream on low until soft peaks form and set aside. Be careful not to make it too dense so it’s easier to work into the filling. Place the cream cheese, vanilla extract and powdered sugar in a bowl and beat for a few minutes until creamy and smooth. Stir in the cooled blueberry mixture until fully incorporated. Carefully fold in the whipped cream.

Take the mold with the cake base out of the fridge and gradually pour the filling into the mold. Try to spread them as evenly as possible on the cake base. Place the cheesecake in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours. Use a knife or a thin spatula to loosen the blueberry cake from the rim of the springform pan and carefully remove the rim. You can store the blueberry pie, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Decorate the cake with fresh blueberries, mint leaves and lemon zest. You can serve it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if you like.

You can also easily prepare individual cupcakes in muffin liners or jars by spooning the biscuit mix into a muffin liner, covering both the bottom and sides. Pour the filling on top and place the muffin cases in the fridge for 3 hours.

You can upgrade this recipe by trying other flavors of fillings to give these no-bake cakes a completely different flavor. Use cherries, strawberries or peaches and enjoy the different variations.