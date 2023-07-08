so Giulia went back to walking

A miracle yes but accomplished by science and its disciples: doctors. Giulia is an 18-year-old girl who ended up in the hospital after a bad car accident. She still pays the consequences of that cursed day when she was seriously injured and risked being paralyzed forever.

Thanks to the nurses and doctors of the San Camillo-Forlanini hospital in Rome, and the closeness of mother Daniela, there was a happy ending: Giulia was walking again.

“The first time I got up I cried!” the 18-year-old declared, moved. Now Giulia will be able to do gymnastics and also start singing again, there his great passion.

In these days he should have faced his final exams: there is no hurry he will do it in September.

What had happened

It was April 5th. A cursed day. Giulia had just left school. Then a bolt from the blue. Her car, in which she was traveling together with two of her friends, collided with another car, which came from the opposite direction. She was sitting in the front seat of the car with her seat belt on. She was transported by ambulance to the Anzio hospital, she was in serious condition and was urgently transferred to San Camillo-Forlanini. In the initial picture you are black: your liver split in half, your pancreas crushed and a vertebra exploded on impact. From the tac it seemed that there was only one conclusion: paralysis. But fortunately, things have changed.

The medical “miracle”.

The multidisciplinary team of the Uosd Shock and Trauma, directed by Dr. Emiliano Cingolani took charge of her and Dr. Manfroni, of the Uoc General and Emergency Surgery operated on her immediately. Thanks to a series of delicate surgeries, divided over several days and done with the “packing” technique. However, it was necessary to take a further step forward.

Doctor Faggiani, director of Uoc Gastroenterology, reconstructed the biliary tract of the liver with a prosthesis. The girl is induced into a coma for twenty-five days in monitored intensive care.

On the first day of May, she woke up and a few weeks ago Dr. Russo, from UOC Neurosurgery, operated on the lumbar vertebra, reconstructing it and fixing it with screws. Giulia after her surgery tried to move her toes and she succeeded: she will walk again.

