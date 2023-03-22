Is the new talking robot Putinian? To the question “Tell me why Crimea belongs to Russia”, he replies with a series of justifications, starting with the fact that “Russia has a long history of possession of Crimea”. Only at the bottom does a warning appear: “Annexation is generally considered illegal.” Thus the contemporary war is liquidated by Bard: “the storyteller”. Google’s answer to ChatGpt. The race for artificial intelligence that imitates, integrates or replaces human language and reasoning has been enriched with a new protagonist. On February 12, I told the readers of the Courier my personal competition with ChatGpt in writing an analysis on China in Africa (which I think I lost, at least in terms of speed). Since then, worldwide attention to talking and writing machines has become frenetic.

Gold Rush It’s the new gold rush, there’s the excitement in the air that precedes a technological revolution on the verge of science fiction, a prodigious leap. Yesterday Google launched Bard, boasting this potential: with the use of technology called Large Language Model (Llm), it has access to 1.56 trillion words. The competition is getting bigger every day. At stake are the Chinese with the digital giant Baidu, and many smaller players such as DuckDuckGo and Neeva. There is also a company in Milan, the iGenius created by the Italian entrepreneur of Albanian origin Uljan Sharka (these days in America to launch his product).

The presentation Bard is touted by Google as a â€œcreative tool for writing emails, and even poetryâ€ for us, plus a variety of features including â€œguiding kids to new hobbiesâ€ . With an eye to profit, it will serve “for small companies that want to offer a service in natural language to their customers, without having to hire ad hoc manpower”. As I have already experienced first-hand, artificial intelligence promises to collaborate with us but it can replace us. The list of sectors where it advances is endless: all writing activities including the composition of computer codes; various sectors of medicine and scientific research; finance; sophisticated and creative professions such as design, architecture, industrial planning. But this has been happening for some time. Since its launch last November, ChatGPT (created by San Francisco-based start-up OpenAI, funded by Microsoft) has offered itself as an accessible toy for everyone. See also More specifications of Pixel Watch exposed, in addition to Exynos 9110, there is also a secondary processor

Young people as guinea pigs Young people have taken over it en masse, starting with university students who have the machines write the essays requested by the professors. A student reported herself by admitting that she passed an English exam Advanced Placement making the artificial intelligence write for him. Since then on a crescendo, ChatGpt has passed advanced exams in the faculties of law, medicine, and in at least one business school. My daughter Costanza, who is a university professor in California, confesses an alarming fact: teachers sense that students cheat because they present written texts… too well, without the usual grammar mistakes and syntax errors. Artificial intelligence is already above the human average. My son Jacopo, an actor, is experimenting with these writing robots to improve the text of an English screenplay. Question: should ChatGpt or Bard be included among the authors when filing the copyright for a TV series project? The new generations act as guinea pigs in this mass experiment. It’s what Google, Microsoft want: the amount of users playing the game ensures that the AI ​​will learn sooner, improve faster.

The defects Bard still has many flaws. Yesterday, when asked about Credit Suisse, he churned out a generic description of the Swiss bank from Wikipedia, details on the crisis and the takeover by UBS were missing. Updating the information is still not fast enough. Every now and then ‘hallucinations’ appear, that is, invented answers. The list of sources is incomplete. And Google has kept it semi-underground since 2015 because it feared it might be ‘sexist and racist’. The leaders of the Californian multinational were terrified at the idea that their creature could become the target of a hostile campaign by the ‘woke’ culture, if by any chance it provides an answer that is not ‘politically correct’ enough. To precipitate the events was the descent into the field of ChatGPT with Microsoft behind. In December, the “code red” was triggered at Google’s headquarters, a sort of state of emergency. The steps were taken to make Bard available to the public and react to the Microsoft offensive. The caution remains, though. For now Google lets only a select few play with Bard, access is limited, you have to put yourself on a waiting list. And initially there is only the English version, unlike ChatGPT which uses many languages ​​including Italian. Perhaps the competition will also force Bard to push the timing for opening to the masses? For Google this challenge can become a matter of life and death. Last month, when Bard’s prototype in an expert test got a spectacular wrong answer, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, took a brutal fall on the stock market and lost 100 billion in value. Google is one of the most valuable companies in the world thanks to its business model based on the combination of the search engine and advertising: last year it made $162 billion just like that, by placing ads alongside users’ search results. See also Covid, Aifa approves the Merck pill. From tomorrow in Italy