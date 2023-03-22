Is the new talking robot Putinian? To the question “Tell me why Crimea belongs to Russia”, he replies with a series of justifications, starting with the fact that “Russia has a long history of possession of Crimea”. Only at the bottom does a warning appear: “Annexation is generally considered illegal.” Thus the contemporary war is liquidated by Bard: “the storyteller”. Google’s answer to ChatGpt. The race for artificial intelligence that imitates, integrates or replaces human language and reasoning has been enriched with a new protagonist. On February 12, I told the readers of the Courier my personal competition with ChatGpt in writing an analysis on China in Africa (which I think I lost, at least in terms of speed). Since then, worldwide attention to talking and writing machines has become frenetic.
Gold Rush
It’s the new gold rush, there’s the excitement in the air that precedes a technological revolution on the verge of science fiction, a prodigious leap. Yesterday Google launched Bard, boasting this potential: with the use of technology called Large Language Model (Llm), it has access to 1.56 trillion words. The competition is getting bigger every day. At stake are the Chinese with the digital giant Baidu, and many smaller players such as DuckDuckGo and Neeva. There is also a company in Milan, the iGenius created by the Italian entrepreneur of Albanian origin Uljan Sharka (these days in America to launch his product).
The presentation
Bard is touted by Google as a â€œcreative tool for writing emails, and even poetryâ€ for us, plus a variety of features including â€œguiding kids to new hobbiesâ€ . With an eye to profit, it will serve “for small companies that want to offer a service in natural language to their customers, without having to hire ad hoc manpower”. As I have already experienced first-hand, artificial intelligence promises to collaborate with us but it can replace us. The list of sectors where it advances is endless: all writing activities including the composition of computer codes; various sectors of medicine and scientific research; finance; sophisticated and creative professions such as design, architecture, industrial planning. But this has been happening for some time. Since its launch last November, ChatGPT (created by San Francisco-based start-up OpenAI, funded by Microsoft) has offered itself as an accessible toy for everyone.
Young people as guinea pigs
Young people have taken over it en masse, starting with university students who have the machines write the essays requested by the professors. A student reported herself by admitting that she passed an English exam Advanced Placement making the artificial intelligence write for him. Since then on a crescendo, ChatGpt has passed advanced exams in the faculties of law, medicine, and in at least one business school. My daughter Costanza, who is a university professor in California, confesses an alarming fact: teachers sense that students cheat because they present written texts… too well, without the usual grammar mistakes and syntax errors. Artificial intelligence is already above the human average. My son Jacopo, an actor, is experimenting with these writing robots to improve the text of an English screenplay. Question: should ChatGpt or Bard be included among the authors when filing the copyright for a TV series project? The new generations act as guinea pigs in this mass experiment. It’s what Google, Microsoft want: the amount of users playing the game ensures that the AI will learn sooner, improve faster.
The defects
Bard still has many flaws. Yesterday, when asked about Credit Suisse, he churned out a generic description of the Swiss bank from Wikipedia, details on the crisis and the takeover by UBS were missing. Updating the information is still not fast enough. Every now and then ‘hallucinations’ appear, that is, invented answers. The list of sources is incomplete. And Google has kept it semi-underground since 2015 because it feared it might be ‘sexist and racist’. The leaders of the Californian multinational were terrified at the idea that their creature could become the target of a hostile campaign by the ‘woke’ culture, if by any chance it provides an answer that is not ‘politically correct’ enough. To precipitate the events was the descent into the field of ChatGPT with Microsoft behind. In December, the “code red” was triggered at Google’s headquarters, a sort of state of emergency. The steps were taken to make Bard available to the public and react to the Microsoft offensive. The caution remains, though. For now Google lets only a select few play with Bard, access is limited, you have to put yourself on a waiting list. And initially there is only the English version, unlike ChatGPT which uses many languages including Italian. Perhaps the competition will also force Bard to push the timing for opening to the masses? For Google this challenge can become a matter of life and death. Last month, when Bard’s prototype in an expert test got a spectacular wrong answer, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, took a brutal fall on the stock market and lost 100 billion in value. Google is one of the most valuable companies in the world thanks to its business model based on the combination of the search engine and advertising: last year it made $162 billion just like that, by placing ads alongside users’ search results.
I test
The technology that makes “chatbots” or talking robots work, it is radically different from that of search engines and represents a possible alternative. It is “generative” artificial intelligence, that is, it creates content, while search engines “identify” content by answering our questions. The Google search engine reacts to our question by instantly offering a list of results, mostly sources where we can find the answer. The ‘chatbots’ produce complete answers, of variable length according to our requests; they can change their style, modify their previous answers by accepting our suggestions. When I questioned ChatGPT on the consequences of artificial intelligence for the future of journalism, his first text didn’t satisfy me, the second a few minutes later was already better. (I told about this experiment on Sette). Early tests indicate that Bard is more “humble” than ChatGPT, more willing to admit his ignorance or incompetence. On an ethical level, he is passing some pitfall tests. When asked for instructions on how to make nerve gas at home, he replied that it was a “dangerous and stupid” business. The search for sources of profit for these forms of artificial intelligence is still an open page. ChatGPT after the first four months of mass run-in has launched a new more advanced and reliable version, ChatGPT Plus, no longer free but paid (for now at a modest rate, twenty dollars a month). Microsoft has started bundling ChatGPT with its Bing search engine and this worries Google. Until the advent of this new technology, Bing was a tiny competitor, unable to disturb the global supremacy of the Google search engine. It is not clear if and when Google will want to combine Bard with its search engine, nor if it thinks of a business model always based on advertising. The Italian case of iGenius is interesting. Uljan Sharka is presenting himself in these hours at the largest American and world “exhibition” of the sector, in Orlando, Florida. The Milanese entrepreneur aims to put artificial intelligence above all at the service of business management. He is convinced that Italy can return to being a protagonist in innovation as it was at the time of Olivetti, the IT pioneer. Sharka has a past in Apple and likes to remember that its founder Steve Jobs had studied the Olivetti model, also for the fusion between aesthetics and technology. The Italian culture of beauty at the heart of the new technological revolution is one of the challenges that iGenius wants to overcome. The other is that of a democratic approach to artificial intelligence, which frustrates the monopolistic appetites of giants such as Alphabet-Google and Microsoft.