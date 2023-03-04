“There are some improvements, now we have to wait and be patient.” These are the hopeful words of Alessandro Cherchi, manager of Daniele Scardina, the boxer who felt so ill on Tuesday 28 February in the Fit Square gym in Buccinasco that he underwent head surgery at the Humanitas hospital in Rozzano. King Toretto, who is receiving many messages of solidarity these days, is hospitalized with a confidential prognosis and is still sedated. His conditions are currently stable after the brain operation he underwent to remove a subdural hematoma caused by the lesion of two bridging veins on the cerebral surface. Diletta Leotta’s ex boyfriend, he also received messages of support from her.

“Daniele breathes autonomously, he is responding to all the requests and all the impulses that are being given to him”, added his manager. And again: «This is an important thing, the improvements are daily and bode well. As mentioned, in cases like these you just need to be patient». By now it is known that King Toretto was set to return to the ring on March 24th, making his debut in the light heavyweight category against the Belgian Cedric Spera. A match that was scheduled at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, but which can never be fought. At the moment the most important thing is the health of Scardina, who arrived on Tuesday evening in very serious conditions at Humanitas in Rozzano and was immediately operated on due to the breakage of the two bridge veins. And now we just have to wait and be patient. It has popped up in the last few hours a video, in which Daniele is seen joking, laughing and experiencing an “empty”, a workout without opponents and then he would have started to feel a very strong pain in his ear and in his right leg, which would have led him to collapse.