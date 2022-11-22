Listen to the audio version of the article

In just over 10 years, Belgium has become one of the European cradles of biotechnology destined as early as 2026 to become the majority among the top 100 best-selling drugs in the world. The secret is a mix of open innovation, technological poles, tax breaks for private research and public funds as well as simple rules and rapid times for those who want to experiment with new drugs. Turning the spotlight on the comparison with Italy is a study carried out by I-com presented in Rome in the residence of the Belgian ambassador who signed a memorandum of understanding with Galapagos Biopharma Italy to contribute to the exchange of ideas and proposals between Belgium and Italy in the field of pharmacological scientific research, also thanks to the collaboration with the industrial sector

The development of biotech in Belgium in just over 10 years

The process that has seen Belgium establish itself on the international scene of medical biotech «has been completed in a relatively short time»: up until 2009, in fact, it was no longer involved in the medical biotech supply chain of other countries, with an investment of around 2 % of GDP in R&D. In the following years, “the driving force of the companies present in the area encouraged an important intervention by the federal government”. Thanks to the tax credit on all research activities, around 60% of research and development expenditure is carried out within companies. «Thanks to the public-private partnership, Belgium has respected the strategic objective that all governments have set themselves in recent years: to achieve an investment in R&D equal to at least 3% of GDP (2% supported by the private sector and 1 % from the public).’

The comparison with Italy where there are more companies but small ones

From the comparison with Belgium it can be seen that, although not insignificant financial and human resources are put into the field in Italy, the Belgian commitment is certainly more significant if compared to the size of the country. In Italy there are more companies (376), but Belgium with 140 companies represents the first stock market in Europe in this sector, with 24% of the total capitalization. This is because 80% of the Italian biotech sector is made up of micro and small enterprises, «to reflect the typical characteristics of the industrial fabric», warns the I-com study. Hence the fact that Belgium employs almost five times the number of employees of Italian companies and almost double the number of employees in research and development. Among other things, the report always points out that the Italian innovative system finds a substantial limit in the scarcity of resources and personnel employed in technology transfer: «the number of technology transfer professionals is equal to 5.6 employees per technology transfer office, against the European average of 8.5 employees».

Little bureaucracy and fast times to experiment with drugs

Among the great strengths is the fact that Belgium represents an extremely attractive destination on the international scene as regards the conduct of clinical trials. On average, approval for a Phase I trial in Belgium takes 15 days, one of the shortest in Europe. With its 23.2 trials initiated per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021, Belgium is second in Europe only after Denmark (with about 27 trials). Italy is further behind even if it remains above the European average with 8.2 trials per 100,000 inhabitants. The speed with which Belgium has already implemented the new EU regulation 536/2014 which revolutionizes clinical trials since 2017 also helps. Italy, on the other hand, 8 years after the resolution of the new legislation, has not yet issued the necessary implementing decrees.

The memorandum of understanding between the Belgian embassy and Galapagos

Fostering dialogue and discussion on research and innovation in the field of health, the study of health care models, the development and use of new technologies applied to health. But also contribute to the exchange of ideas and proposals between Belgium and Italy in the field of pharmacological scientific research, also thanks to the collaboration with the industrial sector. These are the main objectives of the memorandum of understanding signed by the Belgian embassy in Italy and Galapagos, a Belgian biotech company engaged in the development of innovative drugs, presented during the «BioTech Bridge. Tracing new routes for human health» which was held at the residence of the Belgian ambassador in Rome. “Promoting economic and social relations with Italy is one of the institutional tasks of the Embassy and we are happy to be able to contribute to the enhancement of Italian skills and excellence in the health sector present in the area through this agreement”, declared the ambassador of the Belgium in Italy Pierre Emmanuel De Bauw.