“Don’t be alone”, Tito Schipa Jr. sang in 1974. And yet today we are more alone than we were even twenty or thirty years ago: according to the latest global survey on perceived loneliness, over 30% of adults in the world he declares that he feels alone and that he suffers from it.

On the one hand, the pandemic crisis has cut many people out of social life, on the other hand, a mix of culture and habits increasingly focused on individuality has forever changed our ability to create social connections.