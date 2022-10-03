from Jacopo Storni

Stanzani Spa is one of the five companies awarded at the Festival of Civil Economy. Among the welfare services for employees there is also an Academy and a multifunctional bonus

In one hand the briefcase, in the other the bag of dirty clothes. THE employees will be able to enter the company thus: pc and sheets on one side, clothes to wash on the other. They will greet the doorman at the entrance, two steps in the corridor. Then, before they go to their office, they can detour to the laundry space. There is a special area where leave dirty clothes bags, just leave your name, surname and telephone number written on it. And after a few days, in that same space, employees will be able to find all their clothes washed, ironed, folded and ready to be taken home. If you want you can also wash the car. The process is more or less the same: leave your car keys as soon as you enter the office and that same evening the car will shine like new after washing. A way to save time to invest in family, loved ones, free time.

Flagship this is one of the newly launched welfare services that have made it interesting company policy of Stanzani spaone of the five realities awarded the role of Ambassador of Civil Economy to the recent Florence Festival organized by Sec and Next Nuova Economy, from an idea by Federcasse and with the contribution of Confcooperative. It was 1964 when Umberto Stanzani, who was then a simple plumber, decided to found a small company for the maintenance of technological systems and industrial refrigeration systems. Year after year the company has expanded, passing to the son Maurizio (current CEO) who directs the company together with brother Luca and his daughters Francesca and Martinawith over one hundred employees.

Doing business is not enough for them. Doing business a way for take care of the world around us, confirms Martina Stanzani, marketing and communication manager. The flagship of the company is the Stanzani Academy, an internal school dedicated to training and updating employees both from a technical point of view and from the point of view of safety both in terms of professional and personal growth, which makes use of collaborations with teachers and university faculties. There is also an economic bonus (about 400 euros per year) that the company offers to employees and can be spent in various activities: from repaying the loan to paying for children’s school texts, up to the gym.

People at the center We strongly believe – adds Martina Stanzani – that the success of a business steps through people: therefore it is essential for us that those who work with us feel listened to and involved within the company context. A philosophy that is handed down from the teachings of his grandfather, who passed from room to room, from workshop to workshop to greet and talk to his employees. Even today it happens like this, in total transparency. right there transparency one of the trademarks of this company, where the fixtures have been designed of glass so that everyone can see the others. Even the transparent CEO room. With all the strengths and weaknesses that can derive from it.

it happened, for example, that an employee went to the boss to report her pregnancy. He smiled and congratulated warmly. And when she walked out of her room all the other employees walked up to her smiling, as if they understood. In fact, they actually understood, precisely because the room was transparent. And then, last but not least, i research and innovation projects with a clear goal: to develop technological systems and industrial refrigeration systems with low environmental impact, eco-compatible and sustainable for the environment. We design systems that run on ammonia and Co2, natural refrigerants – concludes the CEO Maurizio Stanzani – which can reduce emissions and consumption by up to 50 percent.