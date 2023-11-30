So that the long-distance trip doesn’t turn into a horror trip

Escape the cold – that’s what many Upper Austrians long for. To ensure that your long-distance trip really turns into a dream vacation, you should take care of your own health before departure, according to tropical medicine specialist Petra Apfalter. “Before you start your vacation, you should plan a visit to your family doctor. This is especially true for people with previous illnesses,” says the head of the Institute for Hygiene, Microbiology and Tropical Medicine at the Ordensklinikum Linz.

