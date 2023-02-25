The sheets knotted over the window, then the race on foot to get away from the maximum security prison, where he was being held. Thus the boss of the Gargano, Marco Raduano, managed to escape from the detention facility ‘Badu ‘e Carros’ of Nuoro, Sardinia.

The incredible escape of the 40-year-old, former lieutenant of Angelo ‘Cintaridd’ Notarangelo, was caught by video surveillance cameras and previewed by UnioneSarda. A tight search plan has been activated, with checkpoints and checkpoints along all roads and the arrivals and departures infrastructures of the island. Checkpoints and checkpoints have also been set up on the Gargano, where it is not excluded that possible supporters and helpers of the super-fugitive may have already organized themselves.

This is the first escape recorded in the Nuoro prison, where terrorists and mafia are confined.

Raduano was recently convicted as a top figure of the homonymous clan operating in the city of Vieste, on the Gargano, as part of the ‘March Snow’ operation. The investigation allowed the disarticulation of a criminal association operating in Vieste aimed at drug trafficking, aggravated by the mafia method, by the huge quantity of drugs sold and by the use of weapons, including those of war. A 19-year prison sentence was imposed on him, as well as 3 years of probation as a safety measure. As part of the ongoing mafia war on the Gargano, Raduano has escaped multiple ambushes.







