breaking latest news – For four days the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday at the age of 96, will be exposed to the public before the funeral which will take place in about ten days (the official date has not yet been announced, but should be Sunday 18 or Monday 19 September).

The queen’s coffin will be displayed to allow the public to pay their final farewell. Since she died in Scotland, the queen’s body will be exhibited in Edinburgh before being transported to Londonwhere even here it will be left a few days to pay homage to the public, before the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The details of the complex and choreographed organization of the farewell to Elizabeth II have yet to have the definitive go-ahead from the new king, Charles III, expected by today. But the direction has been ‘brushstroke’ for years, defined with the codenames Operation London Bridge and also Operation Unicorn (the latter in the case – as it later happened – she died in Scotland).

The coffin, currently in Balmoral Castle, is expected to be transferred Sunday from the estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the former residence of the kings in Scotland: the body will be transported along the approximately 150 kilometers that separate the castle from Edinburgh, through villages and cities, a route along which citizens will be able to pay homage to the queen; And in the Palace it will be placed in the Throne room.

On Monday, the body will be transported to St Giles’ Cathedralwhere it will remain for the whole day.

On Tuesday, the body will be flown to London, where it will be left for a day in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, where the staff and staff of the palace can pay homage to it for a day.

The day after, a procession will be held from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster; and then, from Thursday to next Sunday, the queen’s coffin will remain on display for 23 hours a day at the Palace of Westminster, in the ancient medieval hall of Westminster Hall.

The Queen Mother’s funeral in Westminster on 7 April 2002



The Queen’s state funeral should take place in Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks: the exact day will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The Abbey is the impressive cathedral where the kings and queens of Great Britain are crownedand where she was crowned queen in 1953, and married Prince Philip in 1947. The day of the funeral will be ‘national mourning’ and two minutes of silence will be observed across the UK.

The Queen’s coffin will be transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage (the carriage that was last seen in 1979 for the funeral of Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Mountbatten, pulled by 142 sailors of the Royal Navy).

Senior members of the royal family, including the new king, are likely to follow them in procession. After the funeral service, the queen’s coffin will be carried in procession from the abbey to the most iconic places in London, at Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Cornerbefore being transported to Windsor by hearse.

The coffin will then be transported to Windsor Castle where, in the afternoon, Elizabeth II will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel next to Prince Philip. And that will be his last trip.