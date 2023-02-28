FROM OUR REPORTER

CROTONE — «We ​​left on the 23rd from Izmir, in Turkey. We called those guys “the captains”. When they told us it was time to leave we went to the boat, which was called Summer Love. They put us in the holdeach of us was given a ticket with a printed number and for the whole trip they only gave us water. Sea conditions were bad. They took turns at the helm. According to their plans we should have arrived on a Sunday because on Sundays, they said, along the coasts there are fewer controls. At one point the boat had an engine problem but one of the captains got busy and fixed it».

There are these and a thousand other information in the stories of the survivors of the Cutro shipwreck. There are the dramatic stories of each of them and there are those minutes spent floundering in the freezing waves in front of the mouth of the Tacina river, southwest of Crotone. A time suspended between life and death, which is now also described in long detention order for the three alleged smugglers since yesterday in prison. A fourth man is only being investigated. For all the same crimes: manslaughter and shipwreck and aiding and abetting illegal immigration.

The stop, we said. About forty pages fullOf "serious and concordant evidence" on the responsibilities of a fifty-year-old Turkish man and two Pakistanis, a 25-year-old and a boy who claims to be 17. On their account the testimonies of the shipwrecked coincide and the clues collected are sufficient for prison.

This is not the case, however, for the fourth accusedwhich investigations are still underway. The first pages of the measure tell of a sort of revolt. After the shipwreck, in those first minutes on the shoreline, the migrants who still had the strength to stand, after the unequal struggle with the rough seas, they tried to attack the smugglers. One in particular, the fifty-year-old. That he managed to escape and hide behind a bush shortly before the carabinieri arrived on the spot. It was the migrants themselves who pointed him out and had him captured while the other two mingled with the survivors.

Later, on record, their version will tellpretty much the same story of the «transported», as the detainee calls them. Except for one detail repeated by each of the four: “I’m not a smuggler, I’m a migrant on the run like everyone else”. They deny. They know nothing of the ownership of the barge with that name — Summer Love — which seems like a joke of bad luck. Least they know, they swear, of the soldi paid by those poor people for the crossing, from 7500 to 9500 dollars.

To reconstruct the most tragic part of this story— the crash of the boat at full speed against the shoal — were also heard three local fishermen that at half past four on Sunday morning they were already at sea, at work. Into the dark, they heard the sound of the boat breaking apart and the beams of light from their boats illuminated the edges of that devastating scene. From the personal stories reported in the stationary, adrift destinies emerge well before seeing the sea.

Like those of the Afghans who recount their desperate escape from the Taliban regime. Crazy stories of rights and humanity denied. And misplaced hopes. There is no one who hasn’t lost a brother, a son, a mother on that boat… Everyone says that in the last stretch, one step away from safety, the smugglers accelerated simply thinking they were quicker. And this made the difference in the crash against the shoal: the pieces of wood of the boat, breaking off at that speed, became knife blades that struck at random, in the dark.